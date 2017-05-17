It has been five years since we left #KarlUrban's titular #Dredd patrolling the streets of Mega-City One in Dredd, and the dust has never really settled on Pete Lionsgate's divisive movie. Fans loved his portrayal, but we can't quite put our finger on what went wrong at the box office, and even Urban himself has gone on record to say something wasn't quite right.

Judge Dredd stemmed from the 1977 comic book, but is now remembered for Sly Stallone's almost comedic performance in 1995's Judge Dredd and for Urban's 2012 reimagining of the character. Could third time be the charm as IM Global takes us back on the streets in small screen form for Judge Dredd: Mega City One?

Urban Development

While all of Dredd-dom is getting out their riot gear for another crack of the whip, the biggest question mark is who will be pulling down the visor as Dredd himself. The no-nonsense justice-juror needs the deep vocals of Ron Perlman, the chiseled jaw of Chris Evans and the personality of a T-800. Sure, technically anyone could play the stoic lawman, however, fans have been holding out hope that Urban could return.

Fans have been holding out hope that Urban could return ... and the show's producers have met with him on several occasions.



Speaking to the Dredd-ly 2000 AD Thrill-Cast, the upcoming show's producers Jason Kingsley and Brian Jenkins popped in to plug their latest endeavor. Obviously, talk turned to the lead role — and the podcast popped the question of if Urban could return. Instead of the expected, "No way, no how," Jenkins stoked the fires of hope and revealed that the duo have met with Urban on several occasions.

Jenkins didn't go so far as to confirm that they had offered Urban the part (again), but at least it isn't a big red cross in the Urban box:

"We have had many conversations prior to this, about all sorts of things. He’s also very busy, a full-time professional actor. So we’re going to have some long and complicated conversations I would imagine, and we’ll see where we go. It’s too early to tell yet, but if we can use him and he’s available to us, then I think that would be absolutely brilliant."

It's Too Soon To Judge

Clearly the new show's producers have a fondness for Urban's brief stint in the role, and it doesn't take a genius to work out that he would do wonders for the show. Given that many Hollywood A-listers are trading the silver screen for the small screen, even Urban's current Star Trek and Thor: Ragnarok roles don't count him out of the running.

What it will likely come down to is crunching the numbers. Offer Urban a matching salary from Dredd and I'm sure he would be on that Judge's motorbike quicker than you can say Ma-Ma."



However, Jenkins cautioned that the old scheduling excuse could get in the way:

"There’s always a possibility he will be busy, or that his schedule for other movies won’t allow. Basically, we don’t know at this stage."

Come on, guys if you really wanted it, you could make it happen! Basically, they are giving themselves a get-out-of-jail-free card by saying the ball is in Urban's court. What it will likely come down to is crunching the numbers. Offer Urban a matching salary from Dredd and I'm sure he would be on that Judge's motorbike quicker than you can say Ma-Ma.

For the time being though, we will have to take a puff of Slo-Mo and patiently wait. Well, we have already waited five years, so what's another few months?

