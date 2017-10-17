Due to its popularity among fans and some really lucrative video sales, the critically acclaimed Judge Dredd reboot Dredd received a second chance at life despite flopping at the box office. Developed by IM Global Television, the upcoming Judge Dredd: Mega City One is expected to delve into the world of the Judges working in the titular city.

While the announcement was met with excitement and praise from fans, the icing on the cake would be the return of Dredd star Karl Urban. Though Urban has yet to confirm or deny his inclusion in the upcoming show, he revealed what would convince him to put on the iconic helmet once again.

Urban Warfare: What It'll Take To Get Karl Urban Back As Judge Dredd

While talking to Screenrant about Thor: Ragnarok, where he portrays Skurge, Urban talked about the upcoming #MegaCityOne. For the fan-favorite actor who brought justice to the character of #Dredd, Mega City One needs to be more than just an adaptation that would capitalize on the enduring popularity of a cult hit. Rather, #KarlUrban wants some compelling new material to work with instead of merely rehashing something he already did in 2012.

Well, Rebellion, who owns the rights to Judge Dredd, are currently developing a television series called Mega-City One, and I’ve had many discussions with them about my involvement of which I am interested, and I said to them, ‘Listen, if you write a character that has a function and a purpose and contributes to the overall story, then I might be very interested in reprising that role.’ I certainly wouldn’t want to step into it and just pay lip service to the movie. There has to be some material there that warrants further exploration of that character. So the ball’s in their court.

Urban's work in Dredd has been rightfully praised for not just being loyal to its source material, but for also restoring the character's credibility that was all but destroyed by the laughably bad Judge Dredd that starred Sylvester Stallone as Mega City One's most feared lawman. Seeing Urban reprise what could be his most famous role to date would surely be amazing, but the actor's conditions are both reasonable and admirable.

It would be easy for Urban to put on Dredd's iconic helmet again and growl at lawbreakers, but doing so would only limit the actor's abilities in a repetitive story. By demanding further character development for Dredd and how he interacts with the violently eccentric society of Mega City One, Urban not only guarantees an interesting role for himself to return to, but an anti-hero worth following.

