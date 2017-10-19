With lightening set to strike the MCU for a third time, fans of a certain Aussie hunk are sure to flock to cinemas in their droves to watch Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok. Alongside other Chris hunks like Pratt and Evans, Hemsworth is one of the biggest names that the #MCU has to offer. However, let's all remember that nothing lasts for ever!

#ThorRagnarok may stand the God of Thunder in good stead for the upcoming #InfinityWar, but with everyone promising some major changes to the roster and a few shock deaths, who won't be making it out of their brush with Thanos alive? If Marvel boss #KevinFeige did the unthinkable and sent Hemsworth packing off to Valhalla, could Disney turn to the comic books for his next replacement? Well, Karl Urban certainly thinks so.

Girls On Film

Urban may be new to the MCU — playing the villainous Skurge in Ragnarok — but it hasn't stopped him championing the idea of a female Thor akin to Jane Foster's tenure from the Marvel comics. Speaking to Monkey Fighting Robots on the movie's press tour, Urban said that it is about time the MCU shook up its casting to give the God of Thunder a more feminine touch:

"I think it’s time. I think it’s well overdue, absolutely. I’d like to see that movie, why not."

There is one slight problem though, Jane Foster is currently a bit of a sticking point for the MCU. With Natalie Portman having bowed out of the role following Thor: The Dark World, it seems that both sides are a little bitter about her exit. Reduced to the odd reference or an old polaroid, it doesn't actually seem that fans or the powers that be are really that fussed about where Jane is.

Luckily, with Ragnarok queuing up Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie as his latest love interest, would it really make that much of a difference if she were the one to pick up the hammer next? Thompson has already expressed her desire for an all-female Avengers team, and while most of the fairer sexed supes have not been granted their own solo films — sorry Black Widow — maybe they could nab themselves an ensemble movie.

Given that a woman has wielded Mjölnir since 2014 in the comics, perhaps it is time that the live-action world embraced the idea for a bold new move. The MCU isn't afraid to mix things up a bit, but there is no denying that it is still very much a man's expanded universe. With the storm clouds sure to gather in a vortex of controversial comments and cries of "they'll ruin the character," Lady Thor could be one hell of a way to stir up some press and make the thunder rumble.

