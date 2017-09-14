Actress Kate Hudson has pissed off a fair amount of people around the world by saying that getting a caesarean section was the laziest thing she'd ever done. And, as you can probably image, her words in the latest issue of Cosmopolitan didn't go down too well with the millions of women who've had to endure having their abdomen and uterus sliced open during their birth of their baby.

It's really such a shame because her interview was going so well before that moment. As well as discussing shaving her head, being mates with Sia and the importance of not giving a shit, the Oscar-nominated actress also revealed how she'd love to be Liv Tyler's flatmate. It's after breaching the question of what the "laziest thing" she's ever done is, that it all went downhill — the 38-year-old mother-of-two had replied:

"Have a C-section!"

Although the remark was clearly intended as a lighthearted joke, it backfired as hordes of mothers voiced their displeasure at the insensitive comment. Twitter swiftly issued a strong reminder to Hudson that there was nothing trivial or "lazy" about undergoing major surgery — a procedure that accounts for 32 percent of all births. Here's a brief sample of some of the things that were said:

Apparently Kate Hudson said that having a C-section is the laziest thing she has ever done so she can go fuck herself #girlbye — jordan johnson (@jtrouttt) September 9, 2017

Although I'm a woman who will never give birth, I have a message for #KateHudson. No method of childbirth is "lazy." — Kim Crawley (@kim_crawley) September 13, 2017

Hey #KateHudson - please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is lazy? The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior? pic.twitter.com/DJVmf1lmVL — Tasha (@TashaMuise) September 11, 2017

i used teo love #KateHudson, but I lost all respect for her. I have had 2 c sections out of necessity, so not lazy, took months to recover. — Brittany Abraham (@mariposa6283) September 6, 2017

This wasn't the first time that Hudson has spoken about C-sections either, although her previous words on the subject weren't as frivolous. In fact, following the arrival of her son in 2004, she shared:

"I was going to get induced because the baby was so big. Then my hips weren't opening and I wasn't dilating. I was in labour. My contractions were two to five minutes apart and I couldn't feel anything. The doctor said I could go home, but it was such a pain in the butt to get to hospital because we were being stalked by photographers. We went in at midnight and I was like: 'I am not going home. I just don't want to do this again. Let's just have a C-section.' And so I got drugged up."

All in all, despite the fact Kate's opinion in the latest Cosmo issue was clearly joke, a sincere apology to the millions of mothers who've had a C-section is probably in order.

Do you think Kate Hudson should apologize for her C-section comments?

