We've had Anne Hathaway prancing around in a white leotard and bright red Doc Martens in her take on Miley's "Wrecking Ball," Nina Dobrev grinding on the floor for Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" and Jenna Dewan Tatum making her husband's eyes pop out of their sockets while lap-dancing to Ginuwine's "Pony."

And now, model and actress Kate Upton has decided to try her luck at Spike's Lip Sync Battle by performing a seductive tribute to Britney's "Baby One More Time."

In a frenzy to get to the stage, 24-year-old Upton clearly forgot to button up her shirt, tying it in the front like Britney Spears in the iconic schoolgirl music video and delivering a jaw-dropping performance that even had #LipSyncBattle host Chrissy Teigen in tatters.

And let's be real — from the moment that the former Sports Illustrated fire cracker slithered onto the stage in the sexiest schoolgirl outfit imaginable, her "Livin' La Vida Loca" opponent Ricky Martin basically lost all chances of beating her.

Upton's performance comes shortly after her big reveal that she's been banned from getting frisky between the sheets before a big match with her fiancé Justin Verlander, a Detroit Tigers player. Speaking last week on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she went on to explain that the sexual frustration doesn't end there either, saying:

"What I've just found out is, if he plays too well, there's no sex after, either. He's exhausted. It's kind of a buzzkill for me."

Ahead of this particular Lip Sync Battle airing on April 20, watch Upton enthusiastically bouncing around in her pink, fluffy scrunchies in the preview clip below:

(Source: Mirror)