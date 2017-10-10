Following the shocking New York Times report, Kate Winslet has joined a number of actors and actresses in Hollywood condemning Harvey Weinstein over his "decades" of sexual harassment.

The actress — hot on the heels of the release of The Mountain Between Us — worked with the high-profile producer before on 2009's The Reader, for which she won an Academy Award. The British star joined a slew of big names such as Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, James Gunn and Glenn Close in voicing her horror at the "disgusting" and "reprehensible" allegations against one of the most powerful figures in the Hollywood industry.

In an exclusive statement made to Variety, she said:

"The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear. The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace."

She then added:

"I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic. I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways. His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve. And it makes me so angry. There must be 'no tolerance' of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world."

On Sunday, Harvery Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company by the board, terminating him "effective immediately" in light of "new information about misconduct."

His legal advisor, Lisa Bloom — also a high-profile women's rights lawyer who has taken on Bill Cosby and Donald Trump following sexual misconduct allegations in the past — has also resigned after facing criticism for defending a man accused of repeated assault. However, before she left her post, she put forward Weinstein's appeal that many of the accusations were "patently false."

The New York Times has claimed that the movie mogul has reached settlements with at least eight women over the past few years, including actors and film assistants.

(Source: Variety)