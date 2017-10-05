Considering the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio in his Titanic days is essentially God's gift to humanity, and that the chemistry between Jack and Rose has made even the most stoic of hearts dissolve into mush, Kate Winslet's recent revelation has thrown everything into flux.

During an interview last Wednesday, the actress — who is currently promoting her movie #TheMountainBetweenUs with #IdrisElba — claimed that she never succumbed to co-star Leo's good looks and irresistible charm on the set of the 1997 blockbuster. Confirming once and for all that no passionate, sweaty hand moments occurred off screen:

"It was seven months of very intense work, we were both really very young. And luckily, and this was the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other!"

Then, she reiterated once again how they've never been more than good pals:

"I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this… be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing."

This year, #Titanic turns 20 years old, a fact that unfortunately makes us all feel as old as an elderly Rose carelessly flinging her blue diamond necklace into the watery depths below. And understandably, Kate also can't believe that so much time has passed since she got painted like a French girl aboard the ill-fated luxury cruiser by #LeonardoDiCaprio. Chatting about the movie's legacy, she said:

"The lovely thing about 'Titanic' for me now, my children and their friends… their friends say, 'Oh I love the bit in 'Titanic' when you did…' and they are reciting lines from 'Titanic' that, I mean, I've long forgotten! I'm like, 'Oh my God, is that really what I said?' And they're like, 'Then Jack does this and then Rose does this...' and I'm like 'Goodness!' I say to them, 'You weren't born when that film was made', which makes me feel very old.' There's another generation of children who are enjoying it and loving it for the first time. It's like 'Mary Poppins,' I like to think."

Yes Kate, just like Mary Poppins but with icebergs.

Watch the full interview clip below:

Has your heart broken into a million tiny pieces knowing Kate and Leo were never into each other?