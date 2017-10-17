One of the many disturbing revelations in the continuing fallout of the Harvey Weinstein scandal is that the producer's rampant sexual abuse was an open secret in Hollywood. Countless actors and filmmakers didn't speak up against the shamed producer due to intimidation and fear. Award-winning actress Kate Winslet is one of those who was aware of Weinstein's reputation, and has since revealed that this is why she refused to thank him during her Academy Awards acceptance speech.

In her interview with The LA Times, Winslet revealed that she intentionally did not mention Weinstein during her acceptance speech for the Oscar for Best Actress in 2009 for her work in The Reader. The historical romance that netted Winslet her first Oscar was produced by The Weinstein Company, meaning that Winslet was under obligation to thank Weinstein for her win. However, the Titanic star refused to express gratitude to a known sexual predator.

“That was deliberate. That was absolutely deliberate. I remember being told. ‘Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.’ And I remember turning around and saying, ‘No I won’t. No I won’t.’ And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren’t well-behaved, why would I thank him?”

In the wake of the expose, Weinstein was fired from his own company and is now facing serious charges from multiple women. Despite having worked with him in the past, Winslet feels no sympathy towards the disgraced producer and is actually looking forward to absence.

“The fact that I’m never going to have to deal with Harvey Weinstein again as long as I live is one of the best things that’s ever happened and I'm sure the feeling is universal."

'Revolutionary Road' [Credit: DreamWorks Pictures]

Winslet had previously voiced her anger against Weinstein when she sat down with Variety. The actress did not mince words, calling out the producer for his "disgusting" and "reprehensible" behavior while praising those who were brave enough to speak out against one of the most powerful names in Hollywood.

"The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear. The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace. I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic. I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways. His behavior is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve. And it makes me so angry. There must be 'no tolerance' of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world."

Kate Winslet can currently be seen in '2017 The Mountain Between Us.'