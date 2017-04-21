As we approach the blockbuster season, movie-goers will spend their time decompressing and getting lost in all the spectacle and star-studded line-ups. Meanwhile some of these actors take the time to step out of the spotlight to focus on something, no matter how big or small, that feel will help change the world.

Katherine Heigl is one actor that decided to take a moment out of her busy life to bring awareness to her charity. She recently opened up in an interview with Entertainment Weekly to talk about her foundation and why the cause is so close to her heart.

What Is Katherine Heigl's Foundation?

[Credit: The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation website]

The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation (founded in 2008 by #KatherineHeigl and her mother) was created to find shelters for as many animals as possible. The aim of the foundation, as mentioned on their website, is to address the pet population, support non-profit rescues, finance medical treatment, find the best homes for the animals, increase the awareness of pet abuse and ensure abusers are held accountable and prosecuted.

The Jason Debus Foundation is very near and dear to Katherine Heigl's heart because the foundation honors her brother, Jason, who died in a car accident at the age of 15. Jason had a passion and fondness for animals, and wanted to fight for them. Speaking to EW, Heigl described her brother's passion:

"Jason was a unique teenager. He always supported and honored life and was particularly kind and compassionate toward the voiceless and innocent. We always had pets: cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, guinea pigs, hamsters. Jason especially loved a black lab we had named Ben Davis. Ben Davis lived longer than Jason and when he died we knew he went right to Jason, who was waiting for him."

[Credit: Jason Debus Heigl Foundation website]

If you are interested in helping Katherine Heigl and the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, feel free to visit the website to see you can can get involved. Not only can you provide a donation, the foundation provides other ways you can participate such as fostering and volunteering.

If you have just as much passion as Katherine Heigl and her brother Jason for all those animals that need our help, then here are some too cute movies about animals to get you into the helping spirit:

1. 'Hachi: A Dog's Tale' (2009)

[Credit: Stage 6 Films]

Richard Gere stars in Hachi: A Dog's Tale. It's a tearjerker when you learn what happens to Hachi when man's best friend loses his owner.

2. 'Marley & Me' (2008)

[Credit: Fox 2000 Pictures]

Marley and Me is about what life is like having a naughty dog, and how much of an impact they have on our lives after they cross the Rainbow Bridge.

3. 'Babe' (1995)

Babe is one to watch with the entire family. How can you go wrong watching a pudgy little pig learn about kindness and companionship?

4. 'Old Yeller' (1957)

This is an American classic. A boy learning life lessons as he bonds with his faithful companion. When you get to the ending, have several boxes of tissues ready to go.

5. 'The Adventures of Milo and Otis' (1989)

[Credit: Fuji Television Network}

A pug and a cat that best buds get separated. The story is about their separate adventures as they try to reunite. Who said dogs and cats can't get along?

6. 'Fly Away Home' (1996)

[Credit: Columbia Pictures]

A movie about the bond relationship between a daughter and her father as they rescue a group of goslings.

7. 'Shiloh' (1996)

[Credit: Good Dog Productions]

A heartwarming story about a boy rescuing a young beagle from abusive owner.

Which movie makes you want to go out and rescue an animal?

