Katie McGrath has had the job of bringing the Luthors into the Supergirl world when she joined the cast this season as Lena Luthor, sister to the one and only Lex Luthor.

With most of her role spent acting alongside Kara (played by #MelissaBenoist) or her mother, Lillian (played by Brenda Strong) there was no way we wouldn't have some references to Lex. We have heard his name dropped multiple times and have also seen a younger Lex in flashbacks, but is there a possibility we could see the grown-up version anytime soon?

With news that Tyler Hoechlin is returning to Supergirl to play Clark Kent/#Superman, there is the slightest chance that we could also get a glimpse of his arch enemy. Maybe a newspaper article? A television interview? Or even in the flesh on our television screens?

'Lex Luthor' [Credit: The WB]

The big question then would have to be who would play him? We've had Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, John Shea and Michael Rosenbaum play the infamous role so far.

In an interview with TVLine, Katie McGrath has spoken about who she would like to play her infamous brother:

"One episode? Bruce Willis, the most amazingly, good-looking, bald man there ever is. He’s delicious. He’d be a good Lex."

McGrath is of course talking about mega-star #BruceWillis, star of the Die Hard films, RED, The Sixth Sense and Looper.

Bruce Willis in 'RED' [Credit: Summit Entertainment]

Of course the chances of this dream casting happening are very, very low — Bruce Willis has not appeared on a television show since an episode of That '70s Show in 2005!

In Supergirl, James Olsen also revealed that Clark and Lex were once best friends so it stands to reason that they would be somewhat close in age, but there is over 30 years of an age difference between Bruce Willis and #TylerHoechlin.

So who could play Lex Luthor in Supergirl? Here are some top picks:

1. Will Poulter

Will Poulter in 'Plastic' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

While he hasn't done a lot of television, Will Poulter has been pretty consistent in his good choices from The Maze Runner to We're The Millers and The Revenant.

2. Hunter Parrish

Hunter Parrish in 'Weeds' [Credit: Showtime]

Hunter Parrish has appeared in both movies and television but is probably best known for his role in Weeds with eight seasons of different hairstyles. Parrish currently stars in Quantico wearing a lot of Lex-like suits.

3. Russell Tovey

Russell Tovey in 'Quantico' [Credit: ABC]

Russell Tovey has done a lot of great work, on both the big and small screen. From Being Human to Him & Her, Pride and Looking. No stranger to suits or short hair, Tovey would be an excellent #LexLuthor.

4. Bradley James

Bradley James in 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW]

Probably my number one pick, Bradley James starred alongside Katie McGrath in Merlin, so who better to reunite with and play her brother? Aside from playing King Arthur, James also had an awesome but short-lived role in iZombie.

Notable mentions for other possible Lex choices include: Jake McLaughlin (Quantico), Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights) and Rafi Gavron (Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist).

'Lex Luthor' [Credit: The WB]

Lex is currently serving 32 consecutive life sentences in prison after being arrested by Superman, but being Lex, I wouldn't be surprised if that changes. Maybe sooner rather than later! And if not this season, then the next as McGrath has been promoted to a series realgar for the third season.

Supergirl airs Mondays on The CW.

Would you like to see Lex on Supergirl? Who do you think could play him? Comment below.

