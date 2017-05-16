After coming to an end in 2016 after 15 seasons and 555 episodes, reality competition American Idol is being revived by ABC, and pop singer Katy Perry is the first name to join the judging panel!

The news came as part of the ABC Upfront on Tuesday, with Perry also taking to twitter to announce the news to fans, writing "so thrilled ABC Network is bringing back American Idol, and I’m bringing it back to the music, See you at auditions!" Perry also included a look at her official Idol portrait, making it clear she was about to add a little sparkle to the judges table!

The Grammy and Emmy nominated singer further showed her delight at joining the iconic program in its newly revived form in a statement reading:

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey also added:

"We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge. Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams."

But while it looks like the judging panel may be made up of all new talent, it remains to be seen whether or not host, Ryan Seacrest will return or not. Seacrest is already balancing his hosting duties on Live With Kelly and Ryan with his morning radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, as well as executive producing many E! network reality shows, including the upcoming Kylie Jenner series, Life of Kylie.

American Idol returns to screens on ABC sometime in late 2017, for the 2017-2018 season.

(Source: Deadline)