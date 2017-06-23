We live in troubling times to say the least. On May 22, the world was shocked to learn that a terrorist attack had taken the lives of 22 people outside of an arena hosting an Arianna Grande concert. Fingers were quick to throw out blame, but Grande herself decided to honor those who fell and praise love for her music — they were just at the wrong place and the wrong time.

Grande held a benefit concert in Manchester with fellow stars: Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and Miley Cyrus, but it was Katy Perry who perhaps provided some context for the parts the celebrities all came to play.

The video features Perry doing sound checks, a beautiful acoustic rendition of "Part Of Me," and speaking with the other performers, but the shining light was when Perry gave Grande a hug in support for all that she had gone through to rise above as a pillar of strength for the world at large. Perry's support was shown onstage as well as her dress, which featured photographs of the 22 victims of the attack. #OneLoveManchester was truly a show of strength in these moments of fear. We must show the world that no matter how much hate it throws at is, we will always respond with: One Love.

(Source: MTV.com)