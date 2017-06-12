Katy Perry may be one of the most successful artists of our time, but she recently reminded us that mental health issues can affect any of us, regardless of how charmed our life may seem. To promote her new album, Witness, #KatyPerry launched 'Witness World Wide', which gave fans an in-depth look at her life through a 4-day live YouTube stream. As well as discussing her feud with Taylor Swift and ranking her sexual partners, Perry opened up about her struggles with mental health issues, revealing that she's battled with self-esteem issues and depression.

As part of Witness World Wide, the singer consulted therapist Siri Sat Nam Singh. During her time with Singh, she revealed a painful side of her life she hadn't previously let her fans in on.

During the therapy session, Perry opened up about leading two life as two different people: the successful and influential public figure Katy Perry, and the normal, everyday person Katherine Hudson (her real name):

"I guess that [...] I'm really strong as Katy Perry, and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katherine Hudson [...] But um, people like, talk about my hair [...] and they don't like it or they wish that like it was longer. And like, I so badly want to be Katherine Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore, sometimes. And like that is a little bit of why I cut my hair, is because I really wanna be my authentic self."

That double life has clearly taken a toll on her life, and Singh asked her whether her struggle had ever lead Perry to contemplate suicide. Perry confessed she's struggled with suicidal thoughts for a while, but she feels ashamed by even thinking about it:

"It's hard like I say, get on tour. And it's hard because I'm ashamed. Because of course Katy Perry is so strong [...] but it's hard because I feel ashamed that I would even have those thoughts and feel that low and that depressed."

That's incredibly sad to hear, especially from someone who's brought so much joy to her fans, and spread such a positive message of optimism and hope. But don't worry — things have gotten better for her.

Overcoming Her Suicidal Thoughts Through Her Faith

Thankfully, the singer found a way to overcome her deep depression. Perry revealed that, in moments when she contemplates ending her life, she turns to God to guide her. Fighting back tears, she stated that experience got her to write 2013's 'By The Grace of God,' a song that signifies her reaching out for help from Christ:

"I wrote that song 'By The Grace of God' because I do believe in something much bigger than me, and I called out God for me [...] I get to live this wonderful life and I work very hard at it, and I've been given this gift, but I know that, like, God has his hand on me, and I know that sometimes I go through things and I think they're too intense, I can't handle them, and then he swoops in and he shows me that's his grace... That brings me through it."

It takes a lot of courage to open up the way Perry did, especially for the whole internet to see. By overcoming her depression, Perry just showed her followers how someone can get out of that situation with your head held high, and come out the other side more successful than ever.

Hopefully, Katy Perry continues to be happy and healthy, and her story inspires not only her fandom, but people around the world in need of guidance.

