When best friends turn into mortal enemies you know that bad blood, or a series of savage Tweets, a pack of pillaged backing dancers, a dreamy male musician and a suspiciously named perfume are usually to blame. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are no exception.

Ever since Taylor released her infamous track 'Bad Blood' in 2014, a not so subtle dig at Katy 'dating Taylor's ex' Perry, the world has waited with baited breath to see how Katy would respond. Now, 3 years later, Katy is finally dropping a new album — but can we expect to see the sparks of this highly publicized a-list feud fly?

How Katy & Taylor Went From A Teenage Dream To Bad Blood

Best friends between the years of 2008 and 2012, Taylor and Katy were often snapped in loving, warm embraces but then Katy started dating Taylor's ex, John 'Dear John' Mayer, and their relationship transformed into an explosive cannon of frenemy fireworks.

From here, things went from bad to worse. After a troop of Katy's backing dancers finished working on her tour, they went to work on Taylor Swift's tour to only, six months later, abdicate back to dance on Katy's 'Prismatic World Tour,' essentially terminating their contracts with Taylor early.

Taylor Publicly Announced Katy Was A "Straight-Up Enemy"

Taylor, of course, did not take this lying down and the following salty interview was published with Rolling Stone only a little while later:

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She [Katy] would come up to me at award shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' [Then last year] she did something so horrible. I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies."

Having essentially declared war on the roaring dark horse, Taylor went on to make it clear that the feud wasn't just about John Mayer, it was also about Katy trying to "sabotage" her tour by swiping her backing dancers from her.

Cue the release of Taylor's track Bad Blood, a thinly veiled attack on Katy, and the celebrity conflict reaching a whole new world of pain.

3 Years Later, Katy Is Finally Releasing A "Very Empowered" New Record

Now, 3 years after the release of Taylor's shady song, Katy has spoken to E! about the release of her upcoming album, and whether it will include any clapback tracks. Keeping things classically vague, Katy stated that the new record doesn't single out any one person, but at the same time, it indicates that she's not a push over:

"I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that's calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that's not to any one person, and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that."

Katy Throws Some Subtle Shade Taylor's Way

However, Katy still managed to throw shade at Taylor but in a much more subtle way. Somewhat referencing the twitter feud between Nikki Minaj, Taylor and herself back in 2015, Katy said:

"Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story."

Further, refusing to give Taylor any room in her creative process, or in the album itself, Katy stated that the album was about herself, and being a vessel for everything that she creatively digests:

"This record is not about anyone else. This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else. It's not even about me! It's about everything that I see out there that I digest."

Does Katy's New Album Show She's Matured Past Her Feud With Taylor?

Ultimately though, Katy's new record is for all those who are looking to move through their lives as strong, authentic, grounded people:

"If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless, and here it is."

Katy wants this new record to show that she has matured and that she's grown as a strong, sober woman:

"I left my 20s and I've gone to my 30s. I've embraced. I've surrendered. I've healed some of my issues with my family, with my relationships. Today I'm sober, but I don't know about tomorrow! One day at a time, right?"

But does this mean she's outgrown the iconic Taylor v Katy feud that's defined a great deal of both of their careers? We'll have to wait until the new album officially drops to find out!

(Sources: Rolling Stone; E! News)