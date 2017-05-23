The Katy Perry/Taylor Swift feud has been going strong for more than four years. It's gotten so big, in fact, that numerous celebrities have joined the conflict in some way or another. That's had fans of both singers going a bit crazy because up until now, the feud has been contained to backhanded comments or passive-aggressive jabs, with neither star outright confirming what happened between them.

Fortunately, that mystery just ended, because one of them one of them has finally revealed what exactly is going on.

Katy Perry Details Her Taylor Swift Feud

#KatyPerry went on The Late Late Show With James Corden to promote her new album, Witness (which includes "Swish Swish," Perry's rumored song about Taylor Swift). The singer did the show's signature #CarpoolKaraoke segment, and during the ride, she gave an in-depth explanation of what happened between her and Taylor Swift. It all began when three dancers working for Swift asked Perry if they could join them.

“It’s so crazy! Okay, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle and get the work, and she’s great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle probably in about a year. So be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.’"

Her year-long record cycle ended, and she informed the dancers about it. The dancers went to talk to #TaylorSwift's management, and they were fired on the spot.

"That year came up, right? And I texted all of them because I’m very close with them and I said, ‘Look, just FYI, I’m about to start. I want to put the word out there. They said, ‘Okay, we’re going to go and talk to management about it.’ And they did, and they got fired.”

It's worth mentioning this confirms Perry was the subject of Taylor Swift's detailing of how another celebrity "tried to sabotage an entire arena tour" during an interview with Rolling Stone. Up until today, we just assumed she was talking about Perry, but now it's a sure thing.

According to Perry, she tried to speak with Swift about the issue to clear things up, but the singer didn't respond at all. Later on she released "Bad Blood," a song we've known for quite some time has been about Katy Perry:

“I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me. I’m like, ‘Okay, cool. Cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma.'”

Putting An End To The Feud

Understandably, Katy Perry doesn't want anything to do with this feud anymore. Citing karma once again, she says the law of cause and effect will eventually apply to Taylor Swift:

"But, what I wanna say is that I'm ready for that B.S. to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma."

#JamesCorden then asked her whether they could officially put an end to their feud. Perry stated:

“I think, personally, that women together — not divided and, like, none of this petty shit — women together will heal the world.”

Furthermore, she said she would put an end completely to their years-long feud if Taylor Swift simply sent her a message. That echoes what she said last year. During a Twitter Q&A, a fan asked Katy Perry whether she would be willing to do a collaboration with Swift. The singer answered she would, only if the former apologized.

So there you have it, we finally know what happened between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Now all we have to is wait to see whether Swift responds in any way. Given how open this feud has been, we should probably expect that to happen.

What did you think about Katy Perry's comments? Let me know in the comments!