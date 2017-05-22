As far as celebrity feuds go, one of the most notorious ones in recent years has been Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift. The most recent development came from #KatyPerry. There's been a lot of buzz going around the internet about her new song, "Swish Swish". Given its on-the-nose title and lyrics, fans see it as the singer's response to her rivalry with #TaylorSwift. Perry has been asked about the song's meaning multiple times, and the singer has cleverly avoided the question until now.

Katy Perry Perry Finally Explains The Meaning Behind 'Swish Swish'

Perry went on #TheTonightShow to promote her new album, Witness. During the interview, Fallon asked her specifically about "Swish Swish": Was it, in fact, about a certain famous someone the audience knew? The singer gave this cryptic answer:

“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you. That’s kind of what this record is about, it’s just like [a] 360-degree liberation [...] Swish Swish" represents the liberation from all the negative that doesn't serve you."

Yikes. While she didn't specify that Taylor Swift was the subject of her song, it's pretty obvious by now that that's the case. In fact, Perry tweeted out that specific segment, along with some casual shade:

Morning! Here's some of the tea and a biscuit https://t.co/7I50PYq66Z — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 20, 2017

If you're wondering where the shade comes in, it's the reference to tea. "Spill the tea," which started in the gay community, then spread to the black internet community as a slang term, means to spread the truth about someone, spill the gossip. Trust that Katy wasn't mentioning tea because that's what was in her mug.

Even with the coded shade and skirting the issue, it's still a more straightforward answer than the one she gave in the past when asked about the song:

“There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me [...] And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that.”

Well, that's yet another thing to add to the Swift/Perry feud. Now, It's been a long and strange ride. I think it's worth getting a refresher on what's been happening between the two pop stars.

Let's Catch Up With The Perry/Swift Feud

It all began in 2013, when three of Swift's dancers dropped out of her tour to join Katy Perry in her tour. That created an animosity that was kept as a rumor until Taylor Swift gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which she mentioned a famous rival she had recently acquired:

"I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies [...] She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational—you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

A day after that interview was released, Katy Perry tweeted:

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

Swift didn't hold back after that. In 2015, she released #BadBlood, a song about two former friends who became mortal enemies. While never making clear who the song was about, it was easy to see the honor went to Katy Perry. Let's move on, because there's a lot more coming.

After her relationship with Calvin Harris came to an end, there was a big controversy surrounding one of the DJ's songs, "This Is What You Came For." Swift stated she had written the song, but Harris took to Twitter to defend himself, telling Swift to stop trying to tear him down just like he did with Katy Perry:

Immediately after releasing those statements, Perry retweeted a one-year old message, which said time was the ultimate truth-teller:

Time, the ultimate truth teller. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 9, 2015

Furthermore, just a few days after that, #NickiMinaj seemingly criticized Swift for her 2015 VMA nomination. Swift went on a little rant on Twitter against her, telling Minaj that a man had taken her spot for pitting women against each other. Not being one to hold back, Perry tweeted this out, again without tagging anyone:

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015

Keep in mind, those were all backhanded responses and comments that can be easily denied if needed. Perry kicked things up a notch in 2016. The singer took part in a Twitter Q&A in September. One fan asked whether she would be open to a collaboration with Swift. Perry's response says it all:

So yeah, these two have been going at it for quite a long time, and Perry's "Swish Swish" didn't make things any better. As we've seen in the past, Taylor isn't one to keep quiet, so we'll have to wait and see whether or not she responds.

What did you think about Katy Perry's comments? Do you think "Swish Swish" is about Taylor Swift? Let me know in the comments!

(Sources: Rolling Stone, EW, EW 2)