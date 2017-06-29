It's coming up to a year since we first saw Orlando Bloom's exposed snake slithering into view as he climbed on top of a paddle board and rode the Mediterranean waves while on holiday in Italy with his then-girlfriend Katy Perry. And with the anniversary of this glorious day a mere month away, the Bon Appétit singer — who happened to have a front-row seat at the peen performance — has finally spoken out about her ex-boyfriend's NSFW show of nudity.

Chatting on the The Kyle and Jackie O Show in Sydney, Australia, Perry has finally addressed the explosive moment months after their very amicable break-up:

"He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was like…ah, no. You know when you’re dating someone sometimes, and you’re like, should we try and make out over here in this place or what have you. I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat."

"He asked me if I wanted to [be naked] too and I was like like, 'nah'." @katyperry on those #OrlandoBloom paddle board pics. #KJshow pic.twitter.com/AAxpAd2VTp — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) June 27, 2017

It appears that even though his girlfriend wasn't into it, #OrlandoBloom was determined to whip his dongle out while #KatyPerry cruised along up front, a move that would turn her world upside down and apparently make her seek solace in therapy. She revealed:

"I've had lots of therapy about that moment, actually."

Yikes! She then added more to the story, suggesting Bloom may have told a tiny lie when he said he had no idea there were other people around when he got his willy out. She said:

"He was just trying to show off for all the people back at the shore. You know, he was so funny because I was kind of explaining Twitter to him and social media because he had taken a bit of a break on all that stuff. I’d been explaining to him for a few weeks and then all of a sudden he was like number one trending on Twitter. And he was like, ‘I understand Twitter.’"

Up until now, the actor had been adamant that he had no idea other people were in the vicinity, revealing in an interview with Elle UK a few months ago that he was actually baffled by the hysteria triggered by his genitals:

"It was extremely surprising. I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen. I've been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free."

Quite frankly, as the controversy surrounding a man's reproductive organ rages on a year on, we still really don't know what to think.

Which story do you choose to believe?

