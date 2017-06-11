Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's feud is the stuff of legend, and one of the longest-running altercations in modern pop music. The pair have been fighting for over 3 years, and it appeared that the two superstars would never make amends. The bad blood between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift began in 2014, when Taylor Swift accused Perry of stealing her back-up dancers in an attempt to sabotage Swift’s arena tour.

Their disagreement was re-ignited only days ago, when Perry claimed that Swift was to blame for the feud, and stated that Swift unjustly tried to “assassinate” her character, by spreading fallacies regarding their spat.

It seemed that Perry trying to shift the blame to Swift would only exacerbate the tension between the two; however, recently Perry walked back her comments about #TaylorSwift, and even apologized for her part in their public beef.

Katy Perry Forgives Taylor Swift

To promote the release of her fifth studio album, Witness, #KatyPerry recently launched a 4-day live stream YouTube event titled “Witness World Wide". During the live stream, Perry met with Ariana Huffington on The Thrive Global Podcast on June 10, 2017 (only a day after Perry made her claims that Swift tried to assassinate her character), and sang a different tune regarding her feud with Taylor Swift.

During the podcast, Perry told Huffington how she felt about the bad blood between Swift and herself, and had this to say regarding the future of their public feud:

"I am ready to let it go. Absolutely. One hundred percent. I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"

Katy Perry Offers Taylor Swift An Olive Branch

After Katy Perry forgave Taylor Swift and apologized for her actions, she took things one step further by offering a truce. Perry opined that both she and Swift need to be positive female role models, and that it was important from them to come together, in spite of their differences.

"I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this."

Although Perry admitted that she doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Taylor Swift, the singer doesn't feel that that should stop her from setting an example of forgiveness and compassion:

"I don't know. Like, maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion. There's a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on, and I truly, like, God bless her on her journey. God bless her, honestly.”

Taylor Swift has not replied to Katy Perry’s call to peace, but this could be the first step in achieving a pop star armistice. Whether the two make amends or not, Katy Perry has said her piece and has done what she can to reach a peaceful resolution.

(Source: E! News)