Back in 2008, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were close friends, and the world of pop stars achieved a rare state of perfect symbiosis. The two superstars were cordial, complimentary, and public about their friendship. That would all change in 2014, when Taylor Swift alleged that Katy Perry tried to sabotage Swift’s arena tour.

The feud would escalate when #TaylorSwift wrote the song “Bad Blood” with Perry's songwriter Max Martin, and claimed the song was about #KatyPerry. The feud continued after “Bad Blood”, and in 2017, Katy Perry teamed up with Swift’s ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris for a song on his album. Earlier this year, Perry released the song “Swish Swish”, which was an apparent diss-track about Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in May of this year, Katy Perry claimed that Taylor Swift started the feud, and that Swift has refused to reconcile. In a recent interview, Katy Perry took it a step further, and claimed that Swift “assassinated” her character, and that the public doesn't have the full story regarding what went down.

Katy Perry Claims Taylor Swift Is Trying To "Assassinate" Her Character

During an interview with NME, Katy Perry opened up about her ongoing fight with Taylor Swift, and claimed that the public doesn't know her side of the story:

“No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth."

The lack of communication between Swift and Perry is only exacerbating the feud. Perry was correct when she said there are there sides to every story, but after three years, it appears she's shifting the narrative to her point of view. Katy Perry went on to state that she is only human, and that she was genuinely upset about comments that Swift made about her:

"I’m not Buddha — things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls.”

Perry’s claim that Swift attempted to assassinate her character may sound familiar, and that is because she is directly quoting Taylor Swift, who said the same thing during a feud she had with Kayne West.

We don’t know what Taylor Swift’s intentions were when she wrote “Bad Blood”, but the pop star is well-known for working her personal relationships into her songs. If that is the case, it’s less of a character assassination, and more of a way for Swift to work out her emotions.

Whatever the root of the problem is between the two pop stars, Katy Perry has reignited hostilities, and it's caught the public’s attention. Maybe in the future the two will sit down and hash out their differences, but for now, it appears that the two former friends have no intent on reconciling.

Sound off! Do you think Taylor Swift was actively trying to assassinate Katy Perry's character? Let your voice be heard int the comments section below.