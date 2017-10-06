Ever since it was first proposed, the mere idea of cloning living creatures has been controversial – especially the suggestion of cloning human beings. The topic, however, has proven to be popular in the realm of science fiction, with countless movies tackling the concept and its moral implications. From blockbusters like The 6th Day to thrillers like The Boys From Brazil and Splice, the idea of human cloning has proven to be a playground for filmmakers to explore ethics and morality (or the lack thereof) in the field of science.

Now, Keanu Reeves of John Wick fame will not only headline the latest cinematic stab at human cloning, but will also return to the science fiction genre. Long-time fans of the actor know that Reeves catapulted to superstardom with The Matrix trilogy – one of Hollywood's most influential sci-fi franchises – and his return to the genre is certainly something to look forward to. Check out the trailer below.

In #Replicas, Reeves plays the synthetic biologist Will Foster, who clones his family after they die in a fatal car crash. Replicas will delve into the ramifications of Foster's choice, and how his decisions affect his loved ones. Aside from Reeves, Replicas also stars Black Mirror's Alice Eve as Mona Foster and Thomas Middleditch of Silicon Valley fame as Will's fellow scientist. Helmed by Homeland director Jeffrey Nachmanoff, Replicas will hit cinemas sometime next year.

'John Wick: Chapter 2' [Credit: Summit Entertainment]

Ever since he returned to acting after a short hiatus, Reeves has been on a roll. While the John Wick movies are arguably his biggest hits since The Matrix, Reeves has been spending a lot of time starring in independent efforts like Eli Roth's Knock Knock or Nicolas Winding Refn's The Neon Demon. Though these movies may not be the most lucrative features that Reeves has participated in, his acting is often praised and fans continually anticipate his upcoming features.

With Replicas, Reeves adds yet another interesting film to his long and colorful career. With his return to the genre that made him the superstar he is today, seeing the guy who portrayed the messianic Neo in The Matrix play god in 2018 is certainly something to look forward to.

What do you think of Replicas? Will you check it out? Share your thoughts in the comments below.