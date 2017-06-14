Following the success of the first John Wick film, franchise creator Chad Stahelski and screen-writing partner Derek Kolstad were working on a prequel to John Wick, which they envisioned as a TV series. The success of John Wick 2 only cemented their plans, so the pair is hard at work on the TV series, titled The Continental.

Lionsgate is moving forward with #TheContinental, and Chad Stahelski is excited about the storytelling opportunities that an episodic format will provide. In a recent interview, Stahelski talked more about the new show, and even hinted at Keanu Reeves’s role in the project.

Chad Stahelski Gives Details On The Continental

In a new interview with IndieWire, Stahelski discussed many facets of The Continental, talking about diving further into the world of #JohnWick, which includes learning more about the franchise’s rich mythology:

“It’s very tied to the film [in that] it’s about the Continentals all over the world, how certain people come into that world, and what happens in relation to those people, which is cool. I think the world is very vast, and everything I’ve heard from it is very positive. It’s something that studio seems very, very intent on [making] and very, very behind.”

Stahelski also talked about the characters the exist in the world, and with the series, fans will get to spend more time with the interesting characters that inhabit the world:

"I like telling stories from my one character’s perspective. Once you put that aside with the TV show, [you can] expand to all the different characters and follow them throughout their journey. You can be with the consigliere, concierge, the sommelier — you can be with all these different characters and walk through the world in different aspects; ones that I’m a little limited [from exploring] by staying with my lead guy.”

Apart from the characters, Stahelski is confident that the show can bring the same level of action they captured in John Wick and John Wick 2:

“Look at the Battle of the Bastards from Game of Thrones; as an action designer, I think that’s the best battle I’ve ever seen on TV. They did a great job, and they weren’t careless with their money. They planned it, they boarded it — you watch the behind-the-scenes, [it’s clear] the guys did everything right. Granted, they’re the biggest budgeted show on TV right now, but could we do something interesting with ‘John Wick’ with what we have? Yeah. I’d like to give it a go and prove to the TV world that you can have feature action on a TV show.”

Stahelski seems confident about The Continental, and the show sounds great; however the most exciting thing about the show involves John Wick himself, #KeanuReeves.

Chad Stahelski Expects Keanu Reeves To Appear On The Continental

The John Wick franchise has rejuvenated Reeves’s career, and John Wick has become one of Reeves’s most beloved characters. Fans had originally been worried that he wouldn't be a part of the TV project, because the series will be a prequel to John Wick.

But Stahelski dropped the exciting info that Keanu Reeves will likely make an appearance on the TV show:

“I think [Keanu Reeves] would make an appearance. I think that’s part of his thing, [but the series] isn’t centered around John Wick.”

With plans to include Keanu Reeves in The Continental, the hype for the show just got real, and the details Stahelski dropped about the upcoming project only serve to get fans more excited. The show is still in development, but for now, the project looks to be coming along smoothly, and we can't wait to see how comes together.

