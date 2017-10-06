In this era of remakes, reboots, and long-awaited sequels, another forgotten franchise is just about set to rise from the ashes of development hell. That's right, according to Keanu Reeves, we may be further along with the next Bill & Ted movie than we first thought. With their lovable stupidity, the time-traveling troublemakers won over fans with Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989 and followed Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey in 1991. Since then, there have always been hopes that the duo could be back for more radical hops through history. Well, whip our your air guitars and start strumming, because #KeanuReeves just dropped some news about Bill and Ted 3.

A Bodacious Blockbuster

Speaking at New York Comic Con, Reeves gave an update on what was going on with the next excellent adventure:

"It’s a cautionary tale. They’re supposed to save the world. But when we see them, they haven’t saved the world, and they’re married and have kids. And they’re playing to nobody. ... But they have to write the song… and face the music! Hopefully we’ll make it before I’m 60."

Under the working title of Bill & Ted Face the Music, Reeves said, "show business is tough these days" — well, duh!

The road to third film has been a long one, and with us quickly approaching the 30th anniversary of the original movie, many had thought Reeves had lost his desire to make a trilogy. Arguably, it was playing bumming rocker Ted "Theodore" Logan that was Reeves' big break, and while he has gone on to be known as much more of an action star, playing one half of the Wyld Stallyns rock band must hold a special place in his heart.

The world of Bill & Ted is a strange one. Despite two movies, an animated series, video games, and several comic book continuations, it has never been that well-received by the mainstream. The sequel in particular maintains mixed reviews and average box office takings, but both movies remain a sci-fi staple thanks to a loyal following of cult fanatics.

A sequel was talked about as early as 2010, with Reeves saying that original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon were working on script. With the death of George Carlin (who played Rufus) it looked like a sign that we should quit while we're ahead, but it sounds like it is still going full steam.

Given that Reaves has once again shot up the Hollywood A-list thanks to the dog-loving John Wick, timing couldn't be better for him and co-star Alex Winter to hop back in the phone booth again.

