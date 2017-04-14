Star Wars: The Last Jedi will not only continue the story of Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron, but also introduce a slew of cool new characters to carry the story forward. Most of the newcomers remain shrouded in mystery, but thanks to Star Wars Celebration, we now know a bit about a very important new player in the film.

Last year it was announced that Kelly Marie Tran had been cast in The Last Jedi. We had an idea of what she would be doing in the movie thanks to a piece of footage screened for Disney shareholders last month. Through it, we learned that she would accompany Finn in a dangerous infiltration mission into the First Order. That's a pretty exciting thing to look forward to, but the character herself was almost totally unknown... until now.

During The Last Jedi panel at Star Wars Celebration, Tran walked on stage and revealed her character's name to be Rose. She also gave us a very interesting fact about her:

"My character's name is Rose. She's part of the Resistance. She works in maintenance and I can't wait for you to meet her."

as Rose in 'The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney]

Simple enough, isn't it? That was pretty much all the information we got about her... at that moment. However, given her involvement in such a dangerous infiltration mission, it looks like her skillset goes into super spy territory.

Now, you might be surprised to hear that this isn't the most surprising part about the character's unveiling. Turns out...

People Are Already Falling In Love With Rose

Believe it or not, fans took to Twitter to share their undying love for the newly unveiled character:

Me: *living a Star Wars Neutral existence*



Star Wars: Cute lady named Rose



Me:....



*living a Star Wars Neutral/ Rose Positive existence * — Sam King (@SamanthaCKing) April 14, 2017

who is rose from the resistance who is she in the star wars universe why do i feel like i already love her — anakin (@anikasuncion) April 14, 2017

We only have one picture and the name Rose.But I already love my rebel space janitor. #TheLastJedi #StarWars #KellyMarieTran — Cori DeSousa (@Mooka219) April 14, 2017

This user went as far as to say he'd die for Rose:

hi, anyway, i would die for kelly marie tran and her character rose the resistance maintenance worker in star wars: the last jedi (2017) — the resistance (@jynorgana) April 14, 2017

Also, ROSE!!!!! In my wildest dreams as a young Star Wars fan I never would have imagined someone who looked like me in a starring role. — Alice @ Kadara (@pearwaldorf) April 14, 2017

These users focused more on the fact that an Asian heroine would be featured in the Star Wars universe:

Pew pew pew! Note to childhood self: there's a female Asian heroine in this one! Finally! #KellyMarieTran #pewpewpew https://t.co/6q5sqKQlH0 — Leonor (@robininsf) April 14, 2017

ALL I CARE ABOUT NOW IS STAR WARS, ROSE, REPRESENTATION AND THAT IT'S LIKELY THE END OF THE JEDI. DON'T DO THIS TO ME — Vee (@writer4misfits) April 14, 2017

I just realized that I could cosplay as Rose this year. There's someone who looks like me in Star Wars, who gets to go on space adventures. — Celestial Mess (@angelcwrites) April 14, 2017

This type of reception for the character is really surprising. It's great to read about people eager to see more representation in the Star Wars universe through her. But the excitement that comes from the other side of the fandom, thanks to just a picture and a name is a bit puzzling. Still, that just goes to show us just how passionate fans are about Star Wars.

To know whether her character will be a new Star Wars staple, don't forget to check out The Last Jedi on December 15, 2018.

What do you think of Kelly Marie Tran's Rose? Are you already in love with her? Let me know in the comments!