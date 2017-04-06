Yesterday, the internet could not stop talking about that 2.5 minutes of mind-boggling tone-deafness that Pepsi foisted on the world, masquerading as an ad campaign. At first, Pepsi defended their monstrosity, claiming:

"This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey."

But even Pepsi knows its time to abandon a sinking ship when the water's up to your ass. The company has since pulled the ad from circulation and promised to halt the entire campaign, issuing this apology on Twitter:

#KendallJenner, the face of the whole campaign, has been silent on the issue so far. One source close to the star revealed to ET Online that the commercial was never meant to air in the US, only abroad. Of course, how they thought it would stay out of America, especially with the social media queen of the 21st century — that's Kendall, btw — tweeting it out herself in the wee hours of yesterday morning, well, that's just on of the many, many questions in this CF that will probably never be answered.

The source continued to explain how the 21-year-old super model, reality star, and social media mogul is "devastated" by the backlash:

"This is the first controversial campaign she has been involved with. Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face."

Pepsi does seem like they're shouldering the bulk of the blame for the whole debacle, since it was their idea and everything. While it may not be Kendall's fault directly, it smells an awful lot like she's sporting SNL's Ivanka Trump/ScarJo perfume, Complicit. Apparently, Kendall's contract gave her the right to review the final cut, which she waived:

"Kendall relied on Pepsi to do their due diligence and trusted that it would [be] tasteful."

Tasteful! LOL.

The source went on to point out one of the approximately 900 things that are wrong with the commercial:

"The original intent of the commercial was to mirror all the global protests trying to make this world a more equal place for everyone. But they shouldn’t have had a celebrity face tied to it if they wanted to try and send a strong message like this."

Yeah. No.

The source is confident, however, that Jenner will bounce back in no time:

"This is not a career breaker for her."

Aside from deleting her Pepsi-related posts, Jenner has been silent on the whole issue. That same source revealed that she's not at liberty to make any sort of public statement without permission from Pepsi. But for someone who spends so much of her life in the public eye, we'll get a statement sooner or later. Let's hope it's a good one.

