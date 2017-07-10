Have you ever been denied a high-five? Raising your hand after a moment so incredibly awesome and celebratory that you need to share the moment with the friend closest to you — only to have your hand just hanging there is udder humiliation? Well, imagine that but instead of a high-five, you were denied a hug. That's what Kesha went through when she was denied a friendly hug from comedian Jerry Seinfeld earlier this year

That was just full of cringe, wasn't it? While attending The David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song in June, the singer got excited over seeing one of her favorite comedians, and tried to hug him a total of three times. The singer finally opened up about in the incident in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 on July 7.

"I felt like I was 5 years old. I instantly was like, ‘Oh, f--k me.’ And I like somehow ended up in my very own mini episode of Seinfeld for like five minutes. I should have known better. That was my fault."

The "Tik Tok" singer is widely known to be a huge fan of Seinfeld's beloved sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1998.

"I’ve seen every episode a thousand times. I used to carry the whole season packaged with me everywhere, like on my carry-on. Like, DVDs! That’s why I was trying to attack him, that’s why I wanted a hug so hard. But anyways. He’s not a huggy guy. That’s fine."

Jerry Seinfeld in 'Seinfeld' [Credit: Columbia TriStar Television]

Unfortunately, the cringey experience with #Seinfeld took a bit of a toll on Kesha when she wanted to meet her other idol Bob Dylan in the same night.

"I had just gotten hug-denied. I was a little hug-traumatized."

Jerry Seinfeld, the hug-denier in question, has commented and opened up in an interview with Extra on his decision to turn down the singer's generous hug proposal:

"When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere. Hug is not the first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that."

However, even though their first meeting didn't go so smoothly as #Kesha had hoped, Seinfeld has stated that they did meet again later. He even stated that the two laughed the situation off later that same night.

So, all's well that ends well. However, Kesha isn't the only celebrity that has been caught in an embarrassing moment of fangirling for their favorite #celebrities. Here are some other instances of celebrities awkwardly meeting other celebrities.

1. Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' [Credit: NBC TV]

You'd think that being the daughter of the King of Pop would take any awkwardness out of her meeting her idol, Alice Cooper, but you'd be wrong. She said that she couldn't contained her excitement and she felt that she made a complete fool of herself.

"I was like, 'I love you so much. I've always listened to you. I grew up loving you.'I was close to tears. I started watering up, like, 'Oh, my gosh! I'm crying thinking about it. He's amazing."

2. Emma Watson

Emma Watson in 'Beauty and the Beast' [Credit: Disney]

That's right, even Hermione Granger can get starstruck every once in a while. This time being when she met Canadian singer Celine Dion at a premier for Beauty and the Beast. She recounted the moment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Celine Dion arrives and I’m like, holding my publicist like, ‘This is almost too much for me!' You have to understand, my parents do not really understand, like, celebrities or Hollywood or whatever else, but my mom and I used to play Celine Dion in the car, like, nonstop. Being able to tell her [my mother] that I met her I was like, 'She’s gonna lose it. She’s gonna know who Celine Dion is.'"

3. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is well known for her hilarious inability to keep her cool when meeting celebrities. One of the most famous ones was when she met Damien Lewis, who starred on one of her favorite TV shows, Homeland. She reportedly met the #TV actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and had a complete and total meltdown.

4. Emma Stone

Calling Emma Stone the biggest Spice Girls fan in the world isn't an understatement because she has stated this fact herself. Her reaction to Mel B recording her a video message will put a smile on anyone's face.

5. Eddie Redmayne

That's right, even guys can be caught fangirling every once in a while. Being a big Friends fanatic, he couldn't help but gush when he met Jennifer Aniston at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was so excited to meet her that he followed about four meters behind the actress for the entire evening until he could snag a photo with her.

Have you ever been denied the sweet embrace of a hug?