Back in August, CBS announced that Kevin Can Wait star, Erinn Hayes, would be killed off and Kevin James’s former King of Queens co-star, Leah Remini, would be stepping in as a series regular. Fans of the show were dumbfounded by the news, but CBS president Kelly Kahl made a statement to Entertainment Weekly assuring audiences that the transition would be handled with “respect and dignity”.

Fans gave CBS the benefit of the doubt and eagerly awaited the #KevinCanWait Season 2 premiere. However, when the episode finally aired they were shocked at how badly the show handled Kevin’s wife’s death.

#KevinCanWait killed off Kevin's wife tonight & spent less than one minute talking about her death in the whole ep https://t.co/GxvcdO0gnC pic.twitter.com/CexQHJEQ23 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 26, 2017

The Season 2 premiere promised fans that #ErinnHayes' character’s death would be handled well, but in actuality, it just served as a punch line for a terrible joke.

The episode picks up a year after the events of the first season and we join Kevin in the kitchen going through some old mail. Kevin stumbles across a letter from his late wife’s gym, where they say that they miss her. Kevin and his daughter quickly lament how they miss her, too, then they move on from the subject with a poorly timed joke about a coupon for kung-fu lessons.

That’s it.

That is the “respectful and dignified” way Kevin Can Wait handled the death of the main character’s wife. #CBS basically leaped over the death of Donna with little concern, much like the Itchy & Scratchy show killed Poochie on The Simpsons. There was no explanation of how she died, how the family has coped, or anything of value, just a short shout-out and they moved on – and the fans were livid.

Fans React To The Way 'Kevin Can Wait' Handled Donna's Death

At first, fans of Kevin Can Wait were incredulous to how the show handled Donna’s death, but their feelings quickly turned to outrage. In response, tons of fans took to Twitter to air the grievances and let CBS know that this was unacceptable:

#KevinCanWait "She died over a year ago." Lazy writing. Uncreative way to jump on this season's remake bandwagon. #weaktea — Alyce Weikel (@AlyceWeikel) September 26, 2017

So they couldn't have 2 leading females in the show? That was a dirty move "killing" off mom #kevincanwait #booCBS — Nisey (@Nisey72) September 26, 2017

Wow they just kill her of like its nothing #KevinCanWait pic.twitter.com/vwvdPzTIFj — Eli Falcon (@EliJfalcon) September 26, 2017

Sorry. Not enjoying this. Completely glossing over mom's death? And I can't stand looking at Remini's Botox-infused face. #KevinCanWait — Erin Lauzon (@edgarapoerules) September 26, 2017

Nope. @hayeslady deserved much more respect than the one line it took to erase her from #KevinCanWait — Dread Pirate Roberts (@kaciedilla) September 26, 2017

So they killed the wife/mom on #KevinCanWait ??? Wow! And they addressed @hayeslady departure in 2 lines. So disrespectful and savage af. pic.twitter.com/by0e9ojyLF — Kelena Sothersby (@Tua_motu) September 26, 2017

Really #KevinCanWait ? Game of Throne uses more compassion to kill off characters than that. — Mike Hennessey (@mikeseer888) September 26, 2017

Well that was harsh. They could have made a bit more effort than 1 line saying she died a year ago. Shame on you Kevin James. #KevinCanWait — Jenny G (@dont_be_hasty) September 26, 2017

Wow. Really. #KevinCanWait just casually mentions his wife died over a year ago. Just to bring Leah Remini back. Sad and distasteful — Nathan Reed (@nathanreed001) September 26, 2017

#KevinCanWait very disappointed in CBS in killing off Donna, loved her. Don't think I'll be watching anymore — Mel Gibs (@Melissa04302016) September 26, 2017

Social media was bombarded with upset fans, but some took a moment to share their love for Erinn Hayes and how much she is missed in Kevin Can Wait Season 2:

Missed @hayeslady on #KevinCanWait Wish there was more of a send off, she deserves it, KCW now feels off. Excited 4 #TheDangerousBookForBoys — Matthew Lui (@MattyLui) September 26, 2017

#KevinCanWait very disappointed they got rid of Donna... I thought that she made the show. Not watching the show anymore.. — Becky Engle (@beckykeener47) September 26, 2017

CBS has made a mistake. We miss Erinn Hayes. #KevinCanWait — Liz Filter (@emfilter) September 26, 2017

Never watching #kevincanwait again. Killing off your wife and mother of your children isn't really that funny. Erinn Hayes was hilarious. — Jack Wunschel (@drummerjack) September 26, 2017

With Kevin Can Wait and CBS stepping over Erinn Hayes and subbing in #LeahRemini, they seem to have alienated a lot of their fans. Sure, there is no easy way to handle the death of a character, but they could have at least given an explanation or maybe shown the family grieving in the slightest.

It’s still possible that the show could delve deeper into what happened to Donna in forthcoming episodes, but that was definitely something that should have been handled off the bat. Maybe Kevin Can Wait fans will hang in there and continue to tune in every week, but for now, the #KevinJames vehicle seems to have transitioned into King of Queens 2.

