With the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming hitting theaters this week, speculation has begun on the Venom spin-off film. Recently, Amy Pascal stated that Venom would indeed be set in the MCU proper and didn't deny that Tom Holland's wall crawler could make an appearance, much to the chagrin of Kevin Feige.

Fans quickly noticed the look on Kevin's face during the interview with Pascal and hopped on the speculation train. Feige, to his credit, kept his composure and let the statements slide.

We now have confirmation from Feige himself that #Venom has nothing to do with the MCU nor will Tom Holland appear in the film. In an interview with Variety, Feige said flatly, "No." He went on to say that he knew very little about what #Sony has planned for the Venom standalone, but praised them for casting Tom Hardy in the titular role.

"I think the folks there are making a great Venom movie and I don’t know much about it, but I know they’re off to a good start with Tom Hardy.”

What does this mean for Spider-Man and Sony's extended universe?



The question now is: What does this mean for Spider-Man and Sony's extended universe? Venom is one of Spider-Man's most famous villains, and while Holland is officially not appearing in the film, there are certainly ways Sony could integrate the character into the narrative. Spider-Man: Homecoming is Spidey's first foray into the #MCU after his bit in Captain America: Civil War, and early screenings have established that there are Easter Eggs aplenty to other #Marvel properties.

What about the other spin-off films Sony has planned? A project involving Silver Sable and Black Cat, both of whom have a rich Spider-Man history, will likely need to be connected to the MCU. To that end, what of the entire rogues gallery? If Sony gets the Sinister Six off the ground, does that mean they will never appear in the MCU to fight Spider-Man? To be fair, Sony and Marvel haven't said they will never connect universes, just not now. Perhaps they intend to integrate it gradually so that it feels more fluid.

As it stands, Marvel just wants Spider-Man in the universe so it can promote merchandise, and Sony wants to connect everything to Marvel so it can keep the studio afloat. With Tom Hardy to star and director Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) to lead, Venom could shape up to be a serious take on the character. After Venom's last cinematic outing, that is definitely a step in the right direction.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens on July 7, 2017 while Venom will open in 2018.

(Source: Comicbook.com)

