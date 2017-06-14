Ding ding, Round 1. Just Like Superman vs. Lex Luthor or Captain America vs. Red Skull, some people are just born to be enemies, but are movie studios supposed to be the same? While on the page, both #Marvel and #DC are pretty similar — featuring almost carbon copies of some characters — the move into theaters has taken them on a whole new path to rivalry. Forget an Infinity War or Batman v Superman, this is the #MCU vs. the #DCEU — or is it?

Fight Club

While a cinematic #comicbook war may sound more brutal that one of the beat-'em-ups that both houses are famous for, one man is adamant it is just a load of hot hair. Speaking to AlloCiné, Marvel Studios head #KevinFeige asks "feud? what feud?"

"There’s not really a rivalry. The rivalry is much more amongst the press, I think. Geoff Johns is a very good friend of mine. We grew up together in the business and recently celebrated Richard Donner, who we both used to work for." "So, I applaud all the success he’s had. I really just look at it as a fan. When the movies perform well and are well received, it’s good for us – which is why I’m always rooting for them."

It all sounds like just friendly banter, some healthy competition, and probably the scaremongering of an overzealous media. You don't see Bond, Mission: Impossible, and the Bourne films bitching each other out, and nor do you see The Walking Dead sticking a middle finger up at Game of Thrones, so why would Marvel and DC be any different? Perhaps if the two universes were directly competing in terms of characters or tone then maybe, but the DCEU has an arguably more adult vibe, while the MCU has to adhere to a more family-friendly tone. Also, we have seen several actors cross both boundaries, and if they won't pick sides, neither should we.

Worlds Apart, Closer Than Ever

Feige and DC exec #GeoffJohns appearing together to show their love of Superman: The Movie has certainly helped heal any open wounds, and only recently, Feige expressed his admiration for Wonder Woman. Marvel's cinematic universe is certainly raking in the big(ger) bucks, and as the highest-grossing movie franchise of all time with some 15 films already under its belt — and a 16th on the way with Spider-Man: Homecoming — it is easy to see why.

Starting slightly later in 2013, the DCEU hasn't had quite as much luck in the ol' movie stakes. There is no denying that every entry has trod into blockbuster territory, but DC films of late have largely been panned by critics and fans, while entries like Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad have suffered the most.

Thankfully, the recent arrival of Patty Jenkins's aforementioned Wonder Woman is now a gleaming beacon of hope for the future of the franchise. With the right mix of storytelling, action, and characters, it really can be done. A lot hinges on DC's upcoming #JusticeLeague, which will ultimately decide the fate of the DCEU and has high hopes to be the studio's first $1 billion movie. Elsewhere, Marvel is assembling its heroes for #InfinityWar, but even Feige and co. shouldn't rest on their laurels. The closest the MCU has come to a "failure" was Thor: The Dark World, and while even that eclipses most of the DCEU, that isn't to say that a stinker isn't just around the corner.

Away from swashbuckling pirate adventures, wars in the stars, and magical wizards, cinema is still revving up for a long stay of the superhero genre. So, stick on your spandex, decide whether you're siding with Superman or crazy for Cap and throw down the Infinity Gauntlet — what's wrong with a bit of sibling rivalry?

