If you are a fan of bullets, breasts, and bastards, you had better look outside of the #MCU to get your fix. #Fox's R-rated #Logan and #Deadpool may have blown critics away and shown that there is definitely an appetite for these #superhero films, but even this isn't enough to persuade MCU overlord #KevinFeige that he should bring an R-rated film to his universe.

With #Disney releasing up to three Marvel movies a year at the moment, you would certainly think they would have room for some experimentation, but apparently not. If you want to see superpowered zombies, you had better hope that Robert Kirkman is working on a new comic book!

Keeping It PG

'X-Men' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Feige quashed all hopes of Marvel Zombies, Tom Holland taking on Carnage, or a full adaptation of the "Old Man Logan" storyline — well at least from the MCU anyway:

“My takeaway from both of those films ['Deadpool' and 'Logan'] is not the R rating, it’s the risk they took, the chances they took, the creative boundaries that they pushed. That should be the takeaway for everyone.”

Certainly Deadpool's breaking of the fourth wall and Logan's bloody finale were bold moves, but seeing how well they both worked, it is a disappointment that the MCU isn't willing to take the risk. However, you can also see where Feige is coming from; any film that copies the formula of Deadpool or Logan would quickly be outed as Disney attempting to cash in on the R-rated success.

Although the MCU is currently kicking the butt of the #DCEU, you could argue that it is all a little pedestrian. Seeming to shy away from death and bloody battles from their #comicbook source material, the MCU is definitely aimed at a much younger audience. Although the DCEU is yet to take the R-rated plunge, Warner Bros. is said to be considering its options. There was already the mixed reception to Zack Snyder's Watchmen, which may have put the studio off, but let's just hope that #GeoffJohns doesn't follow in Feige's footsteps!

'R' We Ready?

Feige's statement reiterates comments that Disney chairman Bob Iger made during a shareholder meeting when Deadpool was mentioned. Although Iger put his foot down, it was always hoped that Feige's sway in the company could win the Disney bigwigs over. However, with an R-rated film being so anti-MCU, you can see where Feige and Iger are coming from. The MCU already scores big in the box office takings, while the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok looks like it will continue their winning streak.

"We don't have any plans to make R-rated Marvel movies," Iger says in response to a shareholder comment about Fox's hit film, "Deadpool." — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 3, 2016

Shaving a dirty word into the back of Captain America's head and tackling Iron Man's alcoholism by beating up Pepper Potts isn't going to suddenly sell tickets. As #DC and Marvel move on increasingly differing paths, we should be taking solace in the fact that the superhero genre isn't still stuck with the likes of Joel Schumacher and his Batman films!

