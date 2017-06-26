Swinging across the NYC skyline, #TomHolland hasn't even cast his box office web with #SpiderManHomecoming, but the MCU slate is already looking to the future. Although we know literally nothing about Marvel's Phase 4, we are at least confirmed the second part of Holland's #SpiderMan trilogy in 2019. After establishing a younger era of the hero, it is expected that a sequel will delve deeper into the character's 55 years of #comicbook lore.

To Catch A Spider

Homecoming hopes to swing into action and continue the #MCU's winning streak of superhero movies, but you can't blame Marvel boss #KevinFeige for thinking ahead. In a recent interview with io9, the comic book bigwig spoke about the plans for the expanded universe after Homecoming, and in particular, where Peter Parker could be heading next:

“So much happens in [the 3rd and 4th Avengers movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker? So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers, [that’s what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about.”

It is clear that the upcoming #InfinityWar and #Avengers4 will be all change for the franchises of capes and courage, while it sounds like Spider-Man will be front and center to usher in the universe's next phase. Given that our high school hero will be coming back to Earth with a bump after his intergalactic run-in with the mad titan Thanos, chances are Homecoming 2 will be a more adult affair:

“It was purposefully done like this. Like how the events of 'Captain America: Civil War' impacted Peter as he was dropped off by Tony and expected to go back to continue his sophomore year, how the hell are the events of Infinity War and 'Untitled [Avengers]' going to affect him as he, yes, goes back to his junior year?”

We saw the Russo brothers bring chaos to the MCU and tear our team apart in 2016's film, so comparing the Spider-Man sequel to Civil War, it sounds like there are some tough times on the horizon for Web-Head.

Junior Year

Coming just two months after Avengers 4 in 2019, a Homecoming sequel will surely have given our titular hero time to find his eight legs and establish himself as a core member of the MCU alongside stalwarts Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. The first film promises to be a coming of age story while avoiding the pitfalls of your classic origin movie, and a sequel will give Peter chance to cast his web further. Given that Spider-Man 2 was held as the pinnacle of the Raimi era of the Spider-Man, Marvel has big shoes to fill in its next collaboration with Sony.

Michael Keaton may be taking to the skies as the villainous Vulture in Homecoming, but who knows which villain (or villains) will lead the sequel. With Venom already confirmed as a big no, there are possible inclusions of Jackal or the emergence of the Sinister Six, but everyone's hoping that it won't be Harry and Norman Osborn AGAIN. Comparing Homecoming to Civil War also implies that the cast will be getting a serious boost. We have already explored the extensive Homecoming cast list and what it could mean moving forward, so the sequel seems like the perfect time to go bigger and better than before.

Even if Homecoming 2 doesn't have the huge number of heroes that Civil War did, and even without the inclusion of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, expect it to certainly copy the third Captain America film in having some serious consequences before moving into Spider-Man 3. Although we will chart a new year of Parker's education, expect him to get "schooled" by some pretty nefarious foes in 2019.

