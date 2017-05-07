Let's face it: We all love post-credits scenes. It's exciting to stay right after the last name pops up to get one more bit of flavor from the story. There's no denying the practice's popularity comes courtesy of the #MarvelCinematicUniverse. Fifteen movies in, fans still can't wait to see what #Marvel has in store for them, whether that's comedic scene or a tease for the future of the franchise.

That makes you wonder, though: Just how did Marvel get the inspiration to start making and subsequently turning post-credits into one of the most desired and exciting aspects of the movie-going experience? We finally have an answer...

The Story Behind The MCU's Post-Credits Scenes

#KevinFeige gave an interview to Slashfilm during promotion for #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2. Seeing how the sequel is the record-holder for most post-credits scenes in the MCU, the producer was asked about how that much-awaited tease became a tradition at Marvel. Feige began by saying it began with Samuel L. Jackson's first appearance as Nick Fury:

"Well, Sam Jackson, 'Iron Man 1' for sure. That’s absolutely how it came about."

He proceeded to peel back the curtain on those last, so-coveted bits' intriguing backstory. Turns out, they came came from his experience as a child of watching a film and staying all through the credits with the hope of finding one last piece of storytelling:

"I always liked that sort of thing [...] As a film nerd, I never wanted it to end. I didn’t want the experience… no matter how good or bad the movie was, just the experience of being in the movie theater, I didn’t want to end. So I would always sit through the credits. My Mom would do that, too. Would read all the names and think it’s so interesting what everybody does. So I would always sit through all the credits and you’re about two-thirds of the way through and it’s like oh should I go? Well maybe there’s, I mean, that one time there was something in that movie. Maybe there’ll be something on this movie...

"... And there never was. Almost never was. So when I started making movies, I’d be like that’d be fun to do."

But hold on, because that's not the whole story — things get even more interesting. Thanks to that mentality...

The First MCU Post-Credits Scene Was Born

We all know #NickFury's now iconic appearance at the very end of #IronMan — and some us are also aware of the details behind its creation — but springing off of his childhood inspiration, Kevin Feige offered a much more in-depth explanation of how it came to be. Turns out, that scene helped get the ball rolling for the studio's post-credits scene tradition:

"The Sam Jackson Nick Fury idea came about during production [...] But we didn’t wanna put it in the body of the film ’cause we thought it would be distracting. So we thought we’d put it at the very end of the credits for people who like me when I was a kid could be rewarded for staying and if you stayed that long, you probably knew who Nick Fury was. And what that meant. And then it became a tradition and then it really varies. Sometimes we conceive of the tags during development, sometimes during production, sometimes during post-production."

As for examples of how varying the time at which the idea for a post-credits scene might come around, he used #IronMan2 and #Thor:

"I think the tag on 'Iron Man 2' I hit upon while I was reading the drafts of 'Thor.' And we had that beat where Coulson drove to the Hammer, 'Sir, I found it' And as I was reading the script [...] I would go, and I circled that little thing and I said tag. Then you can do things like move that up in the shooting schedule so it became one of the first things we shot on Thor so we could cut it together and put it in 'Iron Man 2'."

There you have it. That's how the last scenes at the very end of modern blockbusters we now take for granted came to be. It's incredible to realize how things that become so iconic begin with a simple idea; in this case, a child's desire to get something more from his movie-going experience. Surprisingly, after all these years, Marvel has only elevated the quality and excitement value of its post-credits scene. I can't wait to see what awaits us at the end of its future superhero adventures.

