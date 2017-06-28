Pull out your gem-covered glove and slap on some purple face paint, because the Mad Titan Thanos is finally getting his time to shine in the MCU. Sure, we may be less than a year away from the Russo brothers launching us into space with Avengers: Infinity War, but apart from knowing anyone and everyone will star in the ensemble, there are only some Ant-Man-sized details to go off so far.

As the culmination of four phases and a decade of Marvel films in cinema, #InfinityWar pits Earth's Mightiest Heroes against their biggest foe ever and promises to be one mission that some Avengers won't be returning from. Reuniting the shattered team of Captain America and co., bringing in the Guardians of the Galaxy, and returning Thor and Hulk back into the fold, if you haven't got a ticket to this rodeo, can you even call yourself a superhero?

Time Waits For No Titan

With a Cloak of Levitation currently thrown over Infinity War, Marvel bigwig #KevinFeige has at least offered some clarification on when we could get some more juicy tidbits on the blockbuster. When ComicBook.com asked when we would get anything other than some sketchy concept art of heroes in space, he responded with:

"It's a good question. I'm not sure. I think it would be late summer, early, mid fall? Ragnarok, probably."

So, if you weren't already pumped to see Jeff Goldblum bring Hemsworth and Ruffalo to his arena, pencil Ragnarok's November 3 release into your calendar.

It may be frustrating that the infinite wait just keeps getting longer, but with three films between now and Infinity War, you can't blame the #comicbook powerhouse for focusing its efforts on the likes of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther. Not to say that Infinity War threatens to overshadow the rest of the #MCU, however, being brutally honest, it probably will. It means that we now have to wait longer than normal for a trailer, but it'll be worth it, right?

Easily Influenced

More than just stealing the hype away from its predecessors, Feige also has a very valid reason for not revealing too much about the big team-up. Suggesting that the next films on the slate will be more than just standalone features for our heroes, the Marvel Studios CEO said that the likes of Ragnarok will "very heavily" influence the events of Infinity War:

"Very heavily, as Iron Man and Captain America influenced the first Avengers. More so than the movies leading into Age of Ultron, even. They really build up to that."

We already saw last year's Captain America: Civil War send the likes of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark out on very different paths, and with them presumably united again in time for next May, fans are right to question what effect Homecoming, Ragnarok, and Black Panther will have on the rest of the supes. However, even if the third Thor film has an Infinity War teaser running before it, don't expect it to say much of anything. What would be the point in sitting down for 2.5 hours, just to have the ending of what you are about to watch ruined by something coming out next year? That being said, we are hoping that by the time our long-haired deity swings Mjölnir, we will also be treated to a full Black Panther trailer.

Feige may be keeping his heroes close to his chest, but with Marvel having such a large presence at both San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23, there are still hopes that we could get some sort of Infinity War infinity tour without having to wait for Ragnarok.

(Source: ComicBook.com)