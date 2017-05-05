Spoilers lie ahead for those who haven't pulled out their old walkman (or Zune) and blasted off to see Star-Lord and co. in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel are all back, joined by some familiar faces and some new. From Sylvester Stallone to Michelle Yeoh and David Hasselhoff to Miley Cyrus, the good and the great of Hollywood packed themselves into #JamesGunn's sequel.

As the many post-credit scenes rolled, we saw Howard the Duck return, Stan Lee apply for a role as one of the Watchers, and the "old" incarnation of the Guardians tool up (presumably for Vol. 4). However, all anyone is talking about from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a certain Mr. Warlock — to be honest, I couldn't Adam and Eve (believe) it!

Keeping A (War)Lock On The Spoilers

As Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha faced defeat, the walking Oscar statue had one last trick up her sleeve. Unveiling her secret weapon, Ayesha changed the future of the franchise by queuing up #AdamWarlock. Fans had long expected the appearance of the ambiguous antihero, but his inclusion was sadly just a tease of what's to come. Speaking about Warlock's blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, #Marvel Studio president #KevinFeige told SlashFilm that it was Gunn who cooked up the idea:

“The Ayesha tag with Adam Warlock came up also towards the end of production, the beginning of post-production. To give her a little bit of an exit into the movie and more of a sort of solidifying her whole purpose in the movie. And like at the premiere they go “we’ll call him Adam.” People go “Oh, I wonder who Adam is?” When there are fans seeing the movie, they’ll know who Adam is."

It is currently unknown what role Warlock will have in the future of the #MCU, but we are told to expect a bit of a wait before we see the man inside the cocoon. Fueling persistent rumors, Feige confirmed that NO, Warlock will not be popping by in the upcoming #InfinityWar:

"Adam is not in 'Infinity War.' That is not a tag for 'Infinity War.'”

Sorry, Adam, but someone had to sit this one out!

The Origins Of 'Him'

You can forgive us for being a little skeptical of Feige's promise, but Gunn also told us that Warlock is a key part of the expanding universe, but will not be coming to screens for the #Avengers team-up. First appearing in 1967 under the name of "Him," the messiah-esque character was revamped into Warlock in 1972 and also had a brief appearance in the first Guardians film. It is still unknown how Ayesha got ahold of his cocoon off the Collector, or how she gave it a revamp, but surely time will tell?

In the comics, Adam was created by a team of mad scientists known as the Enclave, however, in typical MCU style his origins have been changed to fit with Ayesha's finale. Adam was created a perfect being, which fits in nicely with the Sovereign's "perfect life" and perfect image. We also know that Gunn had planned a much bigger part for Adam in Vol. 2, but if anything, the tease works better.

With a cast literally bursting at the seams, it makes sense that we only got a taste of what is to come. Also, with #GaurdiansoftheGalaxy3 officially coming after Infinity War and #Avengers4, it means that Warlock will almost certainly have outgrown his cocoon and be ready for action.

Adam certainly has a strange relationship with the Guardians and has even held the Soul Gem. Appearing in Vol. 3 after the stones are presumably finished with by #Thanos, who knows if Adam could still hold the green stone and use it for nefarious purposes. Whether it be as friend or foe, the Guardians had better watch out — Warlock is definitely on the warpath.

