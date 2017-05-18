In 2015, Marvel pulled off the impossible by striking a partnership with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an unprecedented move many fans were thankful for. But it was a tedious process behind the scenes to make it a reality.

#KevinFeige gave an interview to the co-founder of Perception – the company responsible for creating Marvel Studios' new opening animation – Jeremy Lasky, in which they discussed the future of the #MCU. Feige was asked whether he'd like to see the X-Men join his iconic universe. He stated that he would, as seeing all those superheroes coexisting has always been his plan.

But let's be honest: As exciting as that may sound, Feige's desire for a united Marvel Universe isn't really a surprise. He's expressed that several times in the past. What was interesting, however, was his following confession...

Kevin Feige Was Scared To Jinx Spidey's Introduction Into The MCU

Remember the rollercoaster rides fans went through in 2014 when rumors of Marvel getting #SpiderMan for the MCU were all around? Despite all the hearsay, the powers that be were keeping quiet. Well, Feige revealed that secrecy had less to do with meticulous corporate planning and more with fear from him of the deal not coming together.

"Spidey in 'Civil War,' in the upcoming 'Infinity War,' is yet another dream that I didn't even dare to talk about publicly, because I thought the odds of it were very slim. So no plans beyond that for the few remaining characters that aren't already in the MCU, but never say never. Who knows what can happen in the future?"

Obviously, with how demanding fans are, he was forced to address the topic on more than one occasion. So to keep fans in the dark, Feige gave statements that in no way clarified things. In October of 2014, for example, during Marvel's massive full slate announcement, Den of Geek asked him about the rumors of Spidey coming to the MCU. The producer stated:

"Anything that wasn't specifically and obviously revealed today is either not true at all, or still rumour until it's worked out".

It's interesting to see such a methodical businessman afraid to jinx the deal by talking about it publicly. But while Feige went to great lengths to keep the deal a secret, unfortunately...

His Fear Of Jinxing The Deal Almost Became True – Almost

In May 2014, when whispers were swirling around that Spider-Man would be joining the likes of Captain America and Iron Man, Max Landis (writer of Chronicle, American Ultra and Victor Frankenstein) tweeted out his excitement for the studios finally striking a deal...

Realizing what he had done, Landis quickly deleted the tweet. But seeing how superstitious Kevin Feige was about the topic, that slip-up most likely made him nervous. Fortunately – as we're all well aware by now – things went according to plan.

Spidey is finally part of the MCU, his solo film is right around the corner – and on track to be a huge success – at least two more sequels are on the way, and the hero will be joining the #Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy to fight off Thanos in #InfinityWar.

To top all of that off, Marvel succeeded in the most important aspect of the process for breathing new life into Spider-Man. Giving us a good Peter Parker. Instantly after his introduction in #CivilWar, Tom Holland's version of the wall-crawler resonated with audiences. As you can see, Marvel Studios and Sony have something truly special in their hands, and I can't wait to see what the two studios have in store for our beloved web-slinger.

#SpiderManHomecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.

What did you think about Kevin Feige's comments? Let me know in the comments!

(Sources: Screen Rant, Den Of Geek)