Since the recent release of the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer, the hype for the film has grown to new heights. The trailer was beyond epic, and gave fans everything they never knew they wanted from a Thor solo movie – including scenes heavily influenced Planet Hulk. We got to see Thor as we have never seen him before, and this film looks to be the best of the Thor trilogy.

While the trailer was widely praised – breaking Disney records for the most viewed trailer – some people had a bone to pick with Thor: Ragnarok. Due to the trailer’s bright colors and use of humor, some people were claiming that it looked a lot like another #Marvel property, Guardians of the Galaxy.

It makes sense that the two films would have a similar aesthetic to a certain extent, because the two properties exist in the same cosmic universe. Fans began to speculate that Thor: Ragnarok might have a #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy-esque tone, and the idea caught like wild fire. Thankfully, the Marvel man himself, Kevin Feige, recently set the record straight about the tone of Thor: Ragnarok.

Kevin Feige Addresses Thor: Ragnarok's Tone

In a recent interview with Heroic Hollywood, Kevin Feige addressed the impact that Guardians of the Galaxy has had on the #MCU, and how it has influenced the films that followed. He also brought how the tone of Thor: Ragnarok is reflective of its director, Taika Waititi:

"Well, I think I would say it’s, and as people see more of Ragnarok, it’s a Taika tone more than a Guardians tone. He’s really adding a very unique point of view to it, but certainly the success of Guardians just boosted our confidence to continue to go in new, fun, weird directions, and I think that led to Doctor Strange and certainly, ultimately, leads to the things we’re doing in Infinity War."

Feige went on the talk about how they are taking influence from the comics in the MCU, and really starting to embrace the weirdness in the Marvel Universe:

"You know we did the comic books as you well know do all sorts of fun, mind-bending, trippy storylines that you really hadn’t seen in any movies until we started scratching that surface with Thor and a little bit more in Avengers. A little bit in the quantum realm of Ant-Man. It was really Guardians and then Strange and now Guardians 2 which is saying, “Okay, the audience is gonna stay with us on this.”

Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Wiatiti Tone

Kevin Feige’s said that Thor: Ragnarok’s tone reflects its director, #TaikaWaititi – which is excellent news. If you are not familiar with Mr. Waititi, you should check out his films What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt For The Wilderpeople – both of which are rated over %95 on Rotten Tomatoes. Waititi is often praised by critics for his unique comedic tone, and his knack for creating great character relationships.

If you don't know what to expect from a Taika Waititi film, check out this review for What We Do In The Shadows – which pinpoint's the director's talent and energy:

"The New Zealand-made art comedy What We Do in the Shadows is a bracing reminder of how the right burst of energy and style breathes fresh ideas into a genre threatened with creative exhaustion." – Patrick Z. McGavin, Chicago Sun-Times

You can see from this next review for Waititi's film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, that the director knows how to blend humor with great storytelling:

"Director Taika Waititi proves expert in his management of tone, such that the farcical elements, however numerous, don't detract from the very real friendship the renegades develop as they elude the world's most dedicated social services officer." – Matthew Lickona, San Diego Reader

These two films have a lot humor in them, but they are propelled forward by heartfelt storytelling and character development. The fact that Waititi is able to bring these skills to the MCU should have Marvel fans everywhere rejoicing, because the property couldn't be in better hands.

It makes sense that Thor: Ragnarok would have a similar tone to Taika Waititi’s other films, while still retaining the look and feel of an MCU production. If Fegie's comments hold true, we can look forward to a unique take on a beloved Marvel property.

Everything we have seen from Thor: Ragnarok looks very promising, and it’s great to hear that Taika Waititi’s directorial style is being fully utilized. We can’t wait to see what the 3rd installment of the Thor franchise brings to the MCU. You can catch Thor: Ragnarok when it hits theaters on November 3, 2017.

(Source: Heroic Hollywood; Rotten Tomatoes)