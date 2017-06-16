Oh #KevinSmith, where would cinema be without you? The brash director who brought us the likes of Clerks and Mallrats, was once in the running to direct DC's The Flash, and even named his daughter after Harley Quinn, but now he is heading back to his horror roots for his latest venture.

Anyone that can create a film where Michael Parks meets Human Centipede to make his own man-walrus must have a screw loose. So, what better person to bring us a gory new horror anthology? For those wondering what happened to Smith's Krampus movie from a few years ago, well, it is gone but definitely not forgotten.

Menstrual Krampus

Smith is reportedly working AGAIN on a Christmas-inspired anthology film that will follow in the vein of horror hierarchy #Creepshow. Speaking to Facebook Live, Smith said that his new film KillRoy Was Here is "mostly new." We use the term loosely, because it is in fact a rehash of the script that he had for the horror focusing on the mythical beast Krampus:

“We were gonna make this Krampus movie and then somebody went and made a Krampus movie. Ours was an anthology that played more like 'Creepshow' or, to appeal to the modern day kids... let’s say, 'Black Mirror.' So yeah, it’s kinda like that. It’s an anthology. So our Krampus movie which was called 'Comes the Krampus' and then later on 'Anti-Claus,' it got shelved. So we decided to re-engineer that dopey script. We turned it into a different movie. We just changed the Krampus character—it’s almost the same script. Took the Christmas elements out of it. Instead, we’re calling it 'KillRoy Was Here.'”

With buzzwords like #BlackMirror and Creepshow, Smith will have already snared a large segment of the horror community in one simple quote. Anthology series on the small and silver screens couldn't be bigger right now, and you can barely move without coming across FX shoving an anthology down your throat. However, Smith's film will get a theatrical release and is currently filming in Florida with the help of students from Ringling College of Art and Design.

'Tis The Season To Be Gory

Details are still sketchy, but with a Christmas theme, a festive release would make the most sense for his next film. Smith is known for his low-budget indie horrors in his True North Trilogy (we're still waiting on the third entry), so could his rough-cut approach see KillRoy Was Here hit cinemas in time for this year's holiday season? The Playlist did manage to bleed a few more detail about the project from its director though, and he went on to explain that we should expect a few good classic horror tropes to make an appearance:

“This is a monster movie in the sense of a classic morality tale. No one wants to see you spill the blood of innocents, but when someone crosses the line and goes bad, you get to make them pay in horrible ways, and the audience cheers. We wanted to make an anthology film in the vein of 'Creepshow.' 'KillRoy' is like the Golem, the Boogeyman and the Grim Reaper combined."

He then went on to say that the title, and maybe even the character, was based on the WWII cartoon "Kilroy was here." While Kilroy is unlikely to become horror's next Freddy Krueger, you only have to look at James Wan's Annabelle and the Crooked Man to see that horror can make anyone into an icon.

With the Creepshow reboot lost in development hell, KillRoy Was Here could help fill that gap. I am personally a HUGE fan of horror anthologies, while the likes of Trick 'r' Treat and Holidays are lauded as greats among gore whores. Speaking of Holidays, Smith directed the Halloween segment and a witty take on cyber porn, so we know he can handle a horror anthology. I won't ruin the Holidays surprise for you, but it will have you clenching your ass cheeks in sympathy. Smith is one sick f*ck, so who knows what violent delights await us in Killroy Was Here. Keep your eyes peeled — quite literally!

Check out Smith's warped mind in the trailer for Tusk and don't forget our poll below!

(Source: Facebook/The Playlist)