When you think of a child's birthday, your head fills with colorful balloons, a table full of gifts, and maybe a bunch of kids jumping around in a bounce house. Some children even go as far as having birthday parties with a sports or superheroes or princess theme. But one boy in Wyandotte, Michigan felt these themes didn't jive with his taste in birthday parties and decided to go a different route. Four-year-old Evan Kowalksi is a huge movie buff, and asked his mom for a Mrs. Doubtfire theme for his birthday party.

As she explained to EW, his mom, Laura, tried to talk him out of it:

“I tried to talk him into doing just a soccer cake, like [Matthew Lawrence’s character has] in the beginning of the film, but that wasn’t good enough. So I had to figure out how to make it possible.”

Once she found out his mind was stuck on #MrsDoubtfire, Laura went into full mom mode and came up some amazing ideas for her son's party that related back to the movie. Everything from personalized gift bags, a cake with Mrs. Doubtfire's face covered in pie, and even some "It was a run-by fruiting" fruit kabobs.

[Credit: Cakes By Sweetypants on Pinterest]

[Credit: Laura Kowalski on Pinterest]

[Credit: Laura Kowalski on Pinterest]

Too bad #RobinWilliams passed away. He would have loved this party. Maybe even have shown up dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire?

What movie theme do you think Evan should do next?