ByDavid Rodemerk, writer at Creators.co
Watched HBO and Cinemax as a little kid before "binge-watching" was even a thing! Mom called me a TV Guide with diapers. Twitter @filmigos
David Rodemerk

When you think of a child's birthday, your head fills with colorful balloons, a table full of gifts, and maybe a bunch of kids jumping around in a bounce house. Some children even go as far as having birthday parties with a sports or superheroes or princess theme. But one boy in Wyandotte, Michigan felt these themes didn't jive with his taste in birthday parties and decided to go a different route. Four-year-old Evan Kowalksi is a huge movie buff, and asked his mom for a Mrs. Doubtfire theme for his birthday party.

As she explained to EW, his mom, Laura, tried to talk him out of it:

“I tried to talk him into doing just a soccer cake, like [Matthew Lawrence’s character has] in the beginning of the film, but that wasn’t good enough. So I had to figure out how to make it possible.”

Once she found out his mind was stuck on , Laura went into full mom mode and came up some amazing ideas for her son's party that related back to the movie. Everything from personalized gift bags, a cake with Mrs. Doubtfire's face covered in pie, and even some "It was a run-by fruiting" fruit kabobs.

[Credit: Cakes By Sweetypants on Pinterest]
[Credit: Cakes By Sweetypants on Pinterest]

[Credit: Laura Kowalski on Pinterest]
[Credit: Laura Kowalski on Pinterest]
[Credit: Laura Kowalski on Pinterest]
[Credit: Laura Kowalski on Pinterest]

Too bad passed away. He would have loved this party. Maybe even have shown up dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire?

What movie theme do you think Evan should do next?

The latest #celebrity stories
See more

Comments Powered by Creators

Latest from our Creators