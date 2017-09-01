For many of us, The Flash Season 3 left a lot to be desired. The show wasn't just bogged down by a poor villain, but also plot holes and weak characterization. Suffice it to say, the #Arrowverse's "third is the worst" curse is very much alive with respect to its seasons. And in the grim, dour (and frankly boring) season, Danielle Panabaker's Caitlin Snow a.k.a #KillerFrost, was the only beacon of hope. Her character was wildly unpredictable, and Panabaker's excellent performance as the villain made her feel more than just a plain ol' baddie. Luckily for us, Season 4 of the hit CW series has a lot up its sleeve with regards to the character, with the actress claiming at this year's Comic-Con that we wouldn't be disappointed with this her arc this season.

"Fans who like Caitlin Snow won't be disappointed. Fans who like Killer Frost won't be disappointed".

Now, we may be getting an idea thanks to some set pictures from #TheFlash in Vancouver.

The actress too, had this to say about the episode:

We are working hard to finish episode 5.... I think you guys are really going to like this episode of @CW_TheFlash — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) August 29, 2017

What The Pictures Reveal

The photos taken by fans show that Killer Frost is alive and well. While that wouldn't be a surprise, as the season ended with a Caitlin who was the amalgamation of both of her identities, it does contradict the footage of Season 4 we have so far.

In The Flash Comic-Con trailer, fans were surprised to see a pre-Flashpoint looking Caitlin working with the team. The Caitlin shown seemed to have a handle on her powers, and looked much like she did before getting the abilities. This led many fans to speculate that perhaps we wouldn't get to see Killer Frost in her iconic blond hair and get-up after the events of The Flash Season 3 and Barry's subsequent disappearance into the Speed Force. Now though, as the new pictures suggest, things are starting to look a little more complicated.

Could We See BOTH Caitlin and Killer Frost Next Season?

'The Flash'(Credit: Warner Bros)

With the pictures indicating Frost's return to the Arrowverse in full form, it's possible that the two sides of Caitlin will battle it out next season. But another possible theory is that we may just see two versions of the same character, meaning that Caitlin will find a way to separate herself from her icy meta-human part.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, the actress stated:

"One of the things I wanted explained last season that I don’t know was ever totally clear, and I don’t know that we have the answer yet, is why Killer Frost is evil. I’m not totally sure why everything she does causes the physical body of Caitlin Snow to act so badly. So I’d like to know a little bit more about her motivation and why."

For a while now, fans have demanded explanation as to why Caitlin was the only meta-human who was changed personality-wise as well as physically. Whereas Season 3 focused on Caitlin's dissociative identity, Season 4 will probably delve into the mythos of the character. And a person who can easily help her with that, is Season 4's Big Bad The Thinker.

In the comics, #TheThinker was a gifted lawyer who used his incredible intelligence to manipulate others at his will and make inventions that could further his career as a super villain. With that in mind, it is possible that The Thinker somehow separates the two, leaving us with both the good and bad versions of Caitlin. We've seen Caitlin work with villains before (a large part of Season 3 revolved around that), so it's not entirely implausible to imagine Snow working with Clifford DeVoe to remove Killer Frost from within her.

'The Flash'(Credit: Warner Bros)

Another likely scenario is that Caitlin can now change her appearance on will, with her having enough control of her powers to become Killer Frost when she feels like it. This is something we've seen #superheroes do in the comic books and on TV (Citizen Steel and Firestorm in Legends Of Tomorrow essentially do the same thing), and could explain why we're seeing two sides of Caitlin in Season 4. And although right now, fans don't have much idea of how this reveal will play out, we can certainly hope that Killer Frost remains as cool as she's been so far on the show.

What do you think, which form of Caitlin Snow will we see when Flash Season 4 premieres October 10 ?

