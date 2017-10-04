Whip out those claws and get ready for a catfight, because someone is about to get a stiletto to the eye if these ladies have anything to say about it. Forget the warring women of Desperate Housewives, those Sex and the City girls are at it again, necking a Cosmopolitan and opening up some old wounds. After success with 2008's big screen outing, the ambitious sequel and a trip to Abu Dhabi panned like one of the quartet's love lives.

Fans of Charlotte, Miranda, Carrie, and Samantha have long hoped that a threequel could redeem the memory of the TV show's golden years and score big at the box office one more time. However, it appears that the batteries in the vibrator may have died, because SATC3 is officially kaput. Instead of blaming a bad director, a poor script, or even the fans, star #KimCattrall is laying the blame solely at the petite Jimmy Choos of co-star #SarahJessicaParker.

Choo You Kidding?

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his Life Stories (via Daily Mail), Cattrall opened up on what went wrong and that she knew Part 3 wasn't coming for quite some time:

"And now, now at this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of 'no,' that I’m demanding or a diva."

Not content with just defending herself, Cattrall targeted Sarah Jessica Parker and said that she had a large part to play in the disintegration of the franchise:

"I don’t feel like a victim, I feel like I came out of this on top. This has given me a fantastic platform. Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have."

While Carrie Bradshaw had always aspired to be a bestselling writer, I would imagine she would want to leave that kind of confessional out of her latest novella. Parker is yet to pass comment back, but expect her to be spilling equal amounts of tea (and Cosmo) if she does.

Keep Your Enemies Closer

Despite the best intentions of Cattrall, SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, turning the lives of those horny heroines into a trilogy of films just wasn't meant to be — well, threesomes never were their forte. After 20 years of downplaying rumors of feuds between the gals, it seems that Cattrall at least is done pretending that filming #SexAndTheCity wasn't like a real-life episode of Dynasty. Since wrapping up on 2010's movie, Cattrall says she hasn't heard from her co-stars, but it also doesn't seem like she is really that bothered:

"Nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, 'how you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it...usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, 'are you available?' and you say 'yes' and here’s the job and you say 'yes but thank you very much but I’m sort of over here right now but thank you very much' and that person turns to you and they say 'that's great, good luck to you, I wish you the best.' That’s not what happened here, this is, it feels like a toxic relationship.”

After some 94 episodes, two movies, and many years of saying "that's so Samantha of you darling," maybe the gang could do with resting their genitals on ice for the foreseeable future. While Cattrall may have hung up her G-string for the last time as the spread-legged Samantha Jones, how much longer will it be until we get the "sexy teen" reboot of SATC starring Emma Roberts, Blake Lively, Hayden Panettiere, and Bell Thorne?

