When the news broke that a third Sex and the City movie wasn't happening, the claws came out, and most of them targeted Kim Cattrall. The actress who portrayed the sex-loving Samantha Jones has too many demands according to Daily Mail TV, who cited sources claiming Cattrall had insisted that Warner Bros produce other movies she had in development if she agreed to return to her role.

The lengthy story claimed that the third installment of Sex and the City was set to go into pre-production, but Cattrall kept stalling. Those same sources said Cattrall put everyone's life on hold, but according to a tweet by Cattrall, she had never intended to play her infamous role for the third time.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Cattrall's fans quickly rallied around her, offering support and commending her for staying true to herself. Others admitted their disappointment but believed she was doing what was right for herself.

It is absolutely your right not to want to do something and not get abuse for it. Even if I wish you would,I respect you for your integrity. — Lady Lloyd (@DJLadyLloyd) September 29, 2017

The Series ended in a great place, the movies were just extra fun no need for a 3rd. I respect your decision and hope all the best to you — Devyn Baldeux (@Baldeux) September 29, 2017

I'm a huge fan of the series but agree, we don't need a 3rd film. I commend you for staying true to yourself. Hold your head high! — Lisa Mcghee (@Lisa_Mcghee) September 29, 2017

With the controversy growing, Cattrall appeared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories to discuss Sex and the City, and she reiterated her claim that she had been refusing the role for almost a year.

"Now at this very moment, it's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

The actress also made it clear that she wasn't against Sex and the City 3. In fact, she said she wanted another movie to be made and offered an intriguing option.

"I want them to make the movie, if that's what they want to do. It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it. Or bring in another character. It can be another character. This is what I really believe that this franchise needs another point of view and this could be it."

While some fans might object to recasting Samantha Jones, doing so would allow the third movie to go forward. But as for Cattrall, she couldn't make her decision any clearer. She has no interest in reprising the role, and she will stick to her guns because she wants to move forward not backwards.

Whatever Warner Bros decides to do, they'll have to do it without Samantha Jones, and that should be okay because a woman is entitled to move on.

