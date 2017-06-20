If you're somehow not already aware of how totally misguided (or, you know, racist) it is to "do blackface" in 2017, you only need watch #Netflix's brilliant Dear White People. In that show, shit hits the fan big time when a bunch of white students host a blackface party, and don't immediately apologize for their racially-charged sins.

Perhaps Kim Kardashian has seen Dear White People, because the reality show star and sister of Khloe has issued a full and immediate apology after a beauty ad in which her skin tone looked significantly darker than usual went viral.

The highly-flammable people of the internet smelled blood the moment the ad, for her own brand KKW Beauty (which launches this week), hit Twitter — check it out:

It didn't take long for a barrage of tweets like this one to call into question why Kim had posted an photoshop disaster job in which her skin tone was so altered:

not saying she's doing black face, but contour don't make ur entire complexion two shades darker — MKNISH (@mknishh) June 15, 2017

So major kudos to Kim for swiftly responding with a respectful explanation for how the image went wrong, coupled with an apology to those who were offended (even though there was no blackface intent behind the image):

"I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it. Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it."

Kim then posted a new, edited version of the image, in which she looks gorgeous:

Crme Contour and Highlight Kit coming 6.21 #KKWBEAUTY pic.twitter.com/ojf3Cg6wzg — KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) June 15, 2017

So there we have it. No blackface, just an unfortunate Photoshop malfunction. KKW Beauty launches Wednesday, June 21 right here.

Was the "blackface" backlash justified, or is this just a storm in a powder pot?

[Source: Cosmopolitan]