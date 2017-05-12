Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian are no longer on speaking terms after Caitlyn's controversial tell-all book oozed family secrets all over the bestsellers lists, and this seriously shady interview from Kris Jenner's former-spouse probably isn't going to improve matters.

In an appearance on Australia's Today show to promote her new book The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn revealed that #KimKardashian hadn't spoken to her for a long time while simultaneously implying that Kim is a petty drama queen:

"I love Kimberly, I think she's a wonderful person. But, well, to be honest with you, I really haven't talked to her in a long time. I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay, you know, I keep my distance. I'm out there trying to make a difference in the world. There's a lot of drama in the Kardashian family.”

An "I love *insert name here* but" never bodes well, but ending it by implying you are the humanitarian of the year while your step-daughter kicks off about 'trivial' matters (like, you know, when her step-dad drags deeply personal details of her mom's private life into the public eye) is particularly salty.

#CailtynJenner went on to explain how telling the story of her transition from her own point of view was inevitably going to rustle feathers:

“This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Any time I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there's always challenges in doing that.”

Kim has previously spoken out about her issues with Caitlyn's book on Ellen citing how hard the whole thing has been on her mom, Kris:

"My heart breaks for my mom, because I feel like she's been through so much, [Caitlyn’s] promoting this book and she's saying all these things and, you know, I just don't think it's necessary. I just feel like it's unfair; things aren't truthful."

The main 'untruth' that Kim is referring to is almost certainly the fact that Caitlyn insists that Kris knew about her gender dysmorphia from the get go.

Although Kim has issues with the book, she went on to say that she wishes Caitlyn “all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

It's sad to see the family that remained so close-knit and supportive throughout the early days of Cailtlyn's transition breaking their bonds for the sake of an autobiography. Here's hoping time can be a healer for the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Who do you think is in the right, Caitlyn or Kim?

