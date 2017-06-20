Caitlyn Jenner hasn't been on the best of terms with the Kardashian clan since releasing her tell-all memoire, The Secrets Of My Life, earlier this year. The Olympic gold-medal winning decathlete made personal comments in her book and suggested that Kris Jenner was aware of Caitlyn's gender dysphoria before the pair made love, something that left Kris and Kim Kardashian fuming. Since the release of the book, Kim has confirmed that herself and Caitlyn are no longer on speaking terms.

It looks like things between Caitlyn and #KimKardashian aren't going to change any time soon as Kim discussed the pair's relationship during her recent appearance on The View. When asked how she felt about #CaitlynJenner's book, Kim said:

"In our family we definitely are always so close and stick through everything so everything definitely is going to be fine but to say that I was a little shocked by putting some things out there that just weren't true or didn't really make sense or were hurtful when I feel like at the end of the day my mom and Caitlyn had a twenty five year relationship and you gotta have some respect for it"

However, in spite of their rocky relationship, Kim was quick to discuss how much she admires Caitlyn, delivering a heartfelt speech about how the I Am Cait star had been supportive throughout her childhood. The #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians star told host Joy Behar:

"I mean she'll always be my stepdad and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life. Really, like stepped up to the plate, took over for my dad when he passed away and I'll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today so I'll never forget that.

While noting that she didn't want to discredit Caitlyn's feelings or accounts, Kim told the show's hosts that she and Caitlyn are still not speaking to each other:

"To say I don't have a relationship would be, you know, she'll always be a part of me. Have I talked to her in the last couple of months, no."

Although things seem to be worse than ever for the pair's relationship, Kim did tell the ladies of The View that not all hope is lost and suggested that there will be a reconciliation between the two reality stars some day.

"We're not that kind of family so I think we're just taking a breather, we'll get it together. We have, you know, siblings... it'll work out."

Caitlyn previously discussed her tumultuous relationship with Kim in an appearance on Australia's Today Show, confirming that she hasn't "talked to her in a long time." While Kim's frustration with Caitlyn was evident during this new interview, the Keeping Up The Kardashians star seemed certain that a reconciliation will take place some day. I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

