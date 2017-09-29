Despite the entire world knowing for weeks already, #KimKardashian and Kanye West have finally confirmed that they're expecting to welcome a tiny sibling into the world for North and Saint.

Sharing the happy news via the grand channels of a Keeping Up with the Kardashians promo, Kim revealed that they will be having a third child via surrogate:

"Guess what? [...] We're having a baby!"

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

It's been a busy time for the Kardashian-Jenners in the birthing department. Following the shock news that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner was pregnant with rapper Travis Scott — a beautiful love story that only began last April — fans learned that Khloe was also overjoyed to be bringing a tiny tot into the world. In fact, the excitement was so real that some even speculated whether momager Kris Jenner masterminded the entire thing.

Congrats all around!

