Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner have had a rather unstable relationship over the last year, and judging by the latest promo clip for the upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, things are now hitting rock bottom.

Following the explosive release of Caitlyn's book, The Secrets of My Life, Kim didn't hold back in revealing how she felt about some of its most personal content, saying back in May 2017:

"My heart breaks for my mom, because I feel like she's been through so much, [Caitlyn’s] promoting this book and she's saying all these things and, you know, I just don't think it's necessary. I just feel like it's unfair; things aren't truthful."

A few months back, the main issue was that Caitlyn had insisted Kris Jenner knew about her gender dysmorphia from the very beginning, which the Kardashians have vehemently denied.

And now it appears that #KimKardashian has another bone to pick with Caitlyn and this time, it's got everything to do with her comments about Kim, Kourtney and Khloe's father, Robert Kardashian. In the clip, she reads out an excerpt from Jenner's book to her sisters, saying:

"It says in Caitlyn's book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex. Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty."

Kourtney then chimes in:

"Like to sell a book, you're gonna make something up?"

Clearly raging, Kimmy later tells the cameras in her confessional:

"It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone she said, 'Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don't worry, it's nothing about you.' So she lied to me because that is about me if it's about our dad. If you talk about my dad I will cut you. I have always had Caitlyn's back. She is a liar. She is not a good person."

With the Kardashian-Jenner already steeped in a dizzying media frenzy following the revelation that three of the sisters are now pregnant at the same time, we didn't think it was possible but Kim's beef with Caitlyn Jenner might just crank it up a notch.

Watch the promo below:

Is Kim right to be angry at Caitlyn?