The last few months haven't been an easy ride for Kim Kardashian West, who seems to attract a great deal of criticism in whatever direction she decides to bat her long and luscious eyelashes. For example, in the last couple of months alone, she's received excessive backlash for shoving her beautiful face on a Virgin Mary candle and promoting marijuana with her weed "Ass Tray," parading her very normal body around a beach in Mexico and accidentally launching a beauty ad featuring what some commenters deemed as blackface. Now, it's her role as a mother that's coming under fire.

The other day, #KimKardashian shared an adorable pic of her son Saint — who is currently 18 months old — sitting in the backseat of the car. And seconds after being posted, moms from all over the country unleashed their fury on the reality TV star, claiming that she should have put him in a rear-facing seat instead.

Many took to social media to argue that Californian state law insists that children are placed in rear-facing seats until they are at least 2-years-old, meaning that Kimmy was clearly a very bad mom indeed. Here's an example of what was being said:

"[H]e is so cute let's protect this handsome boy by making sure is rear facing. He should really still be rear facing."

However, just when shit was really kicking off, a number of Kardashian fans also came to their Kween's aid, telling all the haters to back off. For one, her defenders pointed out that regulations actually state that exceptions can be made "if the child weighs 40 or more pounds, or is 40 or more inches tall." In such cases, parents are required to simply secure the child in a manner that complies with the height and weight limits specified by car seat manufacturers.

Many Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans also identified the backlash as an obvious case of mom-shaming, with one social media rightly pointing out that:

"As mothers, we should really support each other and not criticize every single thing another mom does - no matter who she is. Front facing or rear facing, at least she got the safety clips right this time! Let's show some support and give a little credit where credit is due. Every mom does things differently. Doesn't make it right or wrong."

Quite frankly, how about we all choose to focus on how insanely cute the youngest member of the Kardashian West Klan really is instead?

What do you think about this Kim Kardashian car seat debacle?

(Source: Cosmopolitan)