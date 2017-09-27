Over the past week, news has been circulating that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her first child. However, the Kardashian family has yet to confirm or deny that Kylie is indeed pregnant, with the latest update coming from Ryan Seacrest via his show, Kelly & Ryan, where he said that Kris Jenner texted him saying that Kylie wasn’t confirming anything.

Although Kris Jenner didn’t confirm anything, she certainly didn’t dispel the notion that her daughter was pregnant. With the Kardashian family holding the news close to their chests, the rumors continue to flourish. In a recent article published by People, the media outlet reportedly talked to 'sources' who not only confirmed that Kylie was pregnant, but that her sister, #KimKardashian, didn't respond well when she heard the news. The source stated the following:

"Her first reaction was, ‘Seriously?’ She didn’t respond well at first. It’s like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it.”

Yikes.

The quote from the article did not paint Kim Kardashian in the best light and seemingly made her sound extremely self-absorbed. While we can’t speak to the validity of the source or their comment, Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, decided to do so on Twitter – and she took People to task.

Kim Kardashian Responds To The Rumors

When Kim Kardashian caught wind of her reported reaction to her sister’s pregnancy, she was not happy. In her first tweet, Kim called the story ‘fake news’ and seemingly dismissed the legitimacy of the article:

This sounds like a very fake story... https://t.co/ZIxCltgK6d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

In a follow up tweet, Kim railed against another ‘fake news’ story, where an outlet ran with quotes from Caitlyn Jenner which were supposedly untrue. According to Kim, the media is running rampant with fake quotes from the family and other sources, which she claims is ‘super shady’:

And speaking of fake stories... The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasnt spoke to anyone — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

The story that Kim was upset about #KylieJenner's alleged pregnancy quickly went viral and Kim reaffirmed her position on the validity of People’s source. Kim took to Twitter yet again, but this time, she went after the supposed source of the quote:

People who supposedly work with us confirming details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2017

According to Kim Kardashian, she hasn’t spoken to anyone she works with about Kylie’s alleged pregnancy, so there is no possible way that this source could be real. Despite her claims that the source can’t be verified, it comes down to public perception. The story that Kim showed self-absorbed behavior upon hearing her sister was pregnant certainly fits into the vain and vapid characterization of her that has been around since the Kardashian family rose to fame a decade ago.

Not to say that ‘self-absorbed’ characterization is accurate of what Kim is really like; however, a large portion of the general public holds that opinion. So, the story could be completely fabricated – as Kim claims – but since the story paints her in a negative light, it makes sense that she would deny it at all cost. It’s a conundrum that boils down to opinion at this point, but for now, it’s a case of “they said, she said”, with each side contradicting each other.

Sound off! What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s comments regarding her reaction to Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.

(Source: People)