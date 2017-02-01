In possibly one of the most high profile robberies in recent times, Kim Kardashian became the victim not only of armed theft but also of a hideous amount of internet trolling in the aftermath of the robbery which took place in her Parisian hotel room back in October of last year.

In the days, weeks and months that followed, Kim's absence was notably felt from her social media channels, with good reason, and now it emerges that her attackers actually used her multiple social media posts to help them plan the cruel, calculated attack. In one of the main attackers own words, here's how they used this modern technological phenomena to rob the world's most recognizable celebrity.

Kim Kardashian's Heist Was Planned By Studying Her Social Media Posts

60-year-old "experienced" thief, Aomar Ait Khedache, who played a key role in Kim's Paris Fashion Week robbery has revealed to noted French newspaper, Le Monde, that the group of criminals were able to plan Kim's entire heist just be studying her social media posts.

The post like the one above was used to work out just what kind of jewelry she had taken with her to the city, and more importantly, just how much it was worth with Aomar going on to state:

"The jewels were shown on the internet, and [she said] that she didn't wear fakes."

See Also:

The Robbers Easily Worked Out Exactly Where Kim Was At All Times

Because Kim was so prolific in her social media use, the robbers were able to pin point exactly where she was at all times, and work out which hotel she was staying in just be simply following her online. Speaking again to Le Monde, Aomar stated they knew everything including:

"The time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the Internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything."

However, The Robbers Had Help From Someone 'Very Close To Kim'

Balenciaga. No make up today. pic.twitter.com/l2WknhHoiy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2016

Perhaps more concerningly for Kim, however, are the reports that Aomar makes claiming that in addition to gathering information for the heist from her social media channels, the thieves also had tip-offs from someone "very close" to Kim who gave them "precise information" about her itinerary while she was in the French capital.

Over 10 Criminals Have Now Been Charged In Relation To Kim's Attack

Amazingly Aomar was just 1 of 17 wanted criminals in relation to Kim's robbery, with 10 now officially being charged after she was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint. With over 9 million dollars worth of jewelry being stolen many have asked about the fate of the 4 million dollar engagement ring which Kim posted to her Instagram but hours before the heist — Aomar has stated that it's already been melted down and sold off.