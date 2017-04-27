Since Caitlyn Jenner released her tell-all autobiography The Secrets of My Life a few days ago, the Kardashian clan and the rest of the world, it seems, has imploded.

While we've seen Kris breakdown over opening her heart to "someone who doesn't give a sh*t," and heard Caitlyn talking openly about her salty memoir, we were yet to hear what Kim thought about her stepdad's shady book — until now.

Spoilers — she's ready to go kick some serious Kard-ass-ian.

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' [Credit: E!]

See also:

Kim's "Heart Breaks" For Her Mom, Kris

Opening up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim told Ellen that the lies Caitlyn had written about her family in the book were seriously hurtful and causing huge rifts amongst Kardashians and Jenners alike. In particular, Kim was worried about how Caitlyn targeted her mom, Kris, and how it made her "heart break" to think of her being attacked:

“My heart breaks for my mom, you know, because I feel like she’s been through so much... I just don’t think it’s necessary, you know, and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

Caitlyn's Lies About Kris & The Family Are 'Just So Hurtful'

To make matters worse, Kim told Ellen that Caitlyn was lying about her history with Kris and the Kardashian family to help herself become more successful. Having previously confirmed to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM that she (Caitlyn) hadn't spoken to Khloe for over two years, it's clear that Caitlyn's actions were already proving too difficult for certain members of the family long before she even released the book.

Kim pointed out that this in large part was due to the fact that Caitlyn has struggled her whole life to be honest with herself, let alone with other people:

"I mean, I feel like it’s taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest, you know, about [Kris] now, but it’s just so hurtful. Like I just, I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

Kim Does Not Respect Who Caitlyn Is Becoming

'The Ellen Degeneres Show' [Credit: Warner Bros. Television]

Kim has found Caitlyn's recent actions particularly difficult because she feels like she's losing the person she loved. Being her stepdad for so many years, Kim has a really strong connection to Caitlyn, but the person that she has become recently is not someone that Kim can respect:

"I’ll always love her... She taught me about character and so much growing up and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now. But like I said, we, I’ll still always have a major love for her, for who she was in my life."

'There's No Need For A Book... It's Not Tasteful'

Diplomatically, Kim tried to not directly attack Caitlyn because she is the father of her sisters Kendall and Kylie. Instead she chose to put the blame on the decision to write the book at all:

"I’m really sentimental; I think my mom’s that way. And I’ll never say… you know, it’s still Kendall and Kylie’s dad, so I want to be respectful, but I just feel like there’s no need for a book. You know, tell your story but just don’t bash other people, you know. I just think it’s, like, not tasteful."