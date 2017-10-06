It's hard to believe, but a year has already flown by since Kim Kardashian's horrific ordeal in Paris and unsurprisingly, she hasn't quite recovered from the trauma of the violent robbery.

A week since receiving an apology letter from the alleged mastermind of the crime, Kim once again addressed her harrowing experience in the promo for this week's episode of #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians. Highlighting, yet again, that she's not over it by any means, Kim breaks down in tears, fearing for the safety of her and her family during a trip to Punta Cana, Mexico. Calling her close friend Joe Francis and on the brink of an emotional breakdown, she asks:

"I just have anxiety. Are you sure it's safe here?"

Consoling the mother-of-two, he replies:

"Yeah, it's safe there. I promise you. Look, I went through the same thing, I promise you it's safe. I have my kids there. It's safe."

Panning to a personal confessional, the star — who is expecting a third child via surrogate alongside sisters Kylie and Khloé — then delves deeper, explaining what it was that triggered her concerns:

"Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst case scenario mode in my head. I was so excited to come on this trip and I had no idea that I was going to end up feeling this way but it hit me, right as we were getting off the plane. All of these people at the airport are going to see 17 or 18 girls with all of our Chanel bags and you know, Louis Vuitton this, and it just hit me — we're the biggest target ever."

This isn't the first time that #KimKardashian has openly spoken out about her anxieties after the terrifying incident last October. In one of her many confessionals on KUWTK, she's since revealed how she feared being shot in the back during the robbery, and has also since said that she's become less materialistic.

Watch the full promo clip below:

The next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian airs on October 8, 2017.

Are you excited for the new season?